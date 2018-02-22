Beer and wine store coming to former 6 Pack Shop in Salisbury

Mariam’s Restaurant, offering Ethiopian and American cuisine, closed in December after nearly five years of business on downtown Allentown’s North Seventh Street.

Now, the shuttered restaurant’s co-owners are behind a new venture in Salisbury Township.

Husband and wife Ebisa and Beleteshachew Mulata are looking to open a beer and and wine shop, Mariam’s, at the former Six Pack Shop at 1635 Broadway in Salisbury Township.

The store, slated to open March 5, will offer a wide variety of domestic and international wine and beer in cans and bottles in a completely renovated space, said Ebisa, noting there will be coolers with 22 doors.

The business will feature an approximately 13-seat bar and customers will be able to enjoy the beverages on site.

Following improvements to the space’s kitchen, the couple also plans to offer freshly-prepared food. The menu is still in development and may or may not include Ethiopian food, Ebisa said.

In order to comply with Liquor Control Board rules governing restaurant liquor licenses, the shop will house at least 30 seats, Ebisa said.

“Right now we are not sure when the dining portion will open,” Ebisa said. “We are taking things one step at a time and just working on getting the beer and wine shop open.”

