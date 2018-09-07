Beef up your culinary skills at 60-plus Chicago-area cooking schools and classes

If you want to sharpen your knife skills, find a new date night spot or simply learn how to cook more than the same three meals, then these hands-on and demonstration Chicago-area cooking classes are a must.

From cake decorating to dumpling folding, there is something to keep you entertained and your belly full.

Schools and classes are listed in alphabetical order by category; general classes are listed by geographic area. Fees are listed when given. Inclusion does not imply endorsement by the Tribune.

BAKING AND CONFECTIONS

Chocolate Inspirations. Private chocolate confections classes. Starting at $100. 630-894-0898; chocolateinspirations.com

Eli's Cheesecake Bakery. Fall and winter baking classes, cupcake classes and DIY cheesecake decorating for the whole family. $3-$40. 6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive; 773-308-7000; elicheesecake.com/classes

The French Pastry School. Cakes and tarts, French classics, chocolate, candies, cookies. Continuing education hands-on classes vary in prices depending on skill level. School also offers three full-time certificate programs in pastry, cake or bread. 226 W. Jackson Blvd.; 312-726-2419; frenchpastryschool.com

Give Me Some Sugar. Classes are available Wednesday through Sunday for all skill levels and include basic cake decorating, French macarons, doughnut making and more. Classes are BYOB. Also, cupcake and cocktail classes are offered every Friday at 7 p.m. 2205 W. Belmont Ave.; 773-281-3154; givesugar.com

Veruca Chocolates. Chocolate making classes and chocolate tastings. 1332 N. Halsted St.; 312-624-8414; verucachocolates.com

Wilton School of Cake Decorating and Confectionery Art. There are classes for students of every skill level, from seasoned professionals to brand new decorators, and even kids. Cake-decorating curriculum, plus more classes for professional or aspiring bakers and decorators. 7511 Lemont Road, Darien; 630-810-2888; wilton.com/learn-wilton-school/

GLOBAL

Alliance Francaise de Chicago. Series of four wine tastings; $55, members; $65, nonmembers. French cuisine cooking classes, prices depend on classes. 810 N. Dearborn St.; 312-337-1070; af-chicago.org

Homestyle Japanese. The Japanese American Service Committee will host homestyle dinners featuring traditional Japanese dishes, such as maki-sushi, tonkatsu, korokke and tempura. Classes cap at 13 students. $55, JASC members; $65, nonmembers. 4427 N. Clark St., Chicago; 773-275-0097; jasc-chicago.org

Indian Vegetarian. Held in the instructor’s home, this class is open to two to five participants. Adults and children age 8 and up are welcome. BYOB. $50 per person. Classes are available Saturday nights with a two-week notice. 312-497-1234.

HEALTHY AND VEGETARIAN

Happy Eats Healthy. Nutrition expert Monique Costello emphasizes anti-inflammatory and allergy-free cooking while helping individuals use foods that help heal from the inside-out. Cooking classes, pantry clean-outs, grocery shopping sessions and corporate wellness services available. Various locations, including private classes in your home. 303-931-4540; happyeatshealthy.com

Mary's Wholesome Living. Teaching how to prep healthy foods through hands-on cooking classes, canning, pickling, fermentation, preserving and bread making. $25-$40. Various locations. 630-776-4604; maryswholesomeliving.com

Nourished Table and Home. A wellness and lifestyle school, Nourished Table and Home is focused on connecting people with real food and teaching nutrition through a variety of classes, such as “lunch-and-learns,” and kid and teen nutrition classes. $50-$100. 111 S. Vine St., Hinsdale; 630-968-9355; nourished.com

OneLife Kitchen. Celebrating a nourished life through hands-on and demonstration cooking classes for kids and adults. 742 W. Northwest Highway, Barrington; 224-347-3374; onelifekitchen.com

KIDS

Pamela Durkin. Presentation, nutrition and hygiene classes for children and adults. $20 per hour. Instruction in Durkin’s Hyde Park home kitchen or your home. 312-498-1398; pamsd1@sbcglobal.net

The Kids' Table. Classes, summer camps and birthday parties, plus classes for teens and families. Starts at age 18 months. 2337 W. North Ave. and 2864 N. Lincoln Ave.; 773-235-2665; kids-table.com

WINE, BEER AND SPIRITS

Binny's Beverage Depot. Wine, beer and spirits tastings and seminars. Multiple locations; binnys.com

III Forks. Sommelier For a Day wine classes and tastings led by sommelier Anton Licko. Features a different theme, from France, to South Africa, to Spain, to California. First Wednesday of every month, 5-7 p.m. $25 per person. 180 N. Field Blvd.; 312-938-4303; IIIForks.com

Vintages — A Fine Wine Merchant. Twice-monthly wine classes. $5-$30. 32 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; 847-590-8655; vintagesfinewine.com

RESTAURANTS

Brindille. Learn a three-course dinner party menu or make a request to learn items on Brindille chef Carrie Nahabedian’s menu. Sessions are followed by a wine luncheon in the restaurant. Class size limited. $250 per person; 534 N. Clark St., Chicago; 312-595-1616; brindille-chicago.com

David's Bistro. Chef David Maish teaches how to prepare a three-course meal; monthly classes. $45, includes dinner and wine pairing. 883 Main St., Antioch; 847-603-1196; davidsbistro.com

Eataly. Hands-on and demonstration classes include wine tastings and feature some of your favorite Italian dishes. Located on the second floor of Eataly Chicago. Class times and days vary. Prices: $25 to $110. 43 E. Ohio St., Chicago; 312-521-8700; eataly.com/chicago-school

Maggiano’s Little Italy. The Schaumburg, Vernon Hills and Chicago locations offer kids cooking classes with themes ranging from Halloween to unicorns to Thanksgiving. Tickets include a recipe card, apron, chef hat to customize, goody bag and a buffet breakfast. Adult classes include wine or specialty cocktails. All reservations should be made through Eventbrite. maggianos.com

Mercadito Chicago. Chef Juan Carlos Ascencio and Chef Oscar Ramirez offer experiential dinners on various topics and five-course demonstrations with Spanish history, culture and tips for celebrations. $75 per person. Mixology classes also available. $65 per person. 108 W. Kinzie St., Chicago; 312-329-9555; www.mercaditorivernorth.com





Weber Grill. Teaching how to grill on both gas and charcoal grills, the Weber Grill Academy accommodates 20 students for themed, hands-on classes. $50 to $85 per person, which includes class and dinner. 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg; 847-413-0800; webergrillrestaurant.com

VARIETY OF TOPICS

CHICAGO

Amazing Edibles Catering. Hands-on classes covering tapas, Italian, gluten-free and Thanksgiving appetizers. 2419 W. 14th St., Unit C; 312-563-1600; cateramazing.com

Ambrosia Cooking School. A Maine-based school that comes to Chicago in the winter months offering small classes on lobster, chowders and popovers. 207-288-4523; ambrosiacookingschool.com

Bespoke Cuisine. Specializes in corporate and private cooking parties, in which Bespoke chefs lead groups through preparing a multi-course meal in a working commercial kitchen. Afterward, participants retreat to the loftlike dining room and enjoy the meal they prepared. 1358 W. Randolph St.; 312-455-8400; bespokecuisine.com

The Chopping Block. Demonstration and hands-on cooking, grilling, wine and cocktail classes are designed for home cooks with busy lifestyles. Topics range from cooking basics to intensive Culinary Boot Camps, seasonal, date nights, healthy eating and kids/teen classes. $50-$110. 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 107, 312-644-6360; and 4747 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-472-6700; thechoppingblock.com

FoodHe.ro. A Chicago social enterprise, tech-enabled, cooking school startup, FoodHe.ro provides a combination of kitchen, classroom and online culinary boot camps for cooking enthusiasts and food service professionals. A 16-week accelerated boot camp involves learning culinary basics for jobs as a prep cook, line cook, sous chef or kitchen manager. 810 N. Orleans St., Suite 235; 773-888-1310; foodhe.ro

Get in the Kitchen! The self-proclaimed "party school" of cooking classes allows you to play games for prizes while cooking and bring your own drinks. Some of the party offerings include Kooking & Karaoke, speed cooking and dating, and a guys night out themed Poker & Porterhouse Party. Most range between $39-$69 per person. 3617 N. Broadway; 773-754-7877; getmeinthekitchen.com

Kendall College. Taste of Kendall offers various continuing education opportunities within culinary arts and hospitality management programs, as well as a series cooking classes for novices. Kendall spaces are also available for teen camps and event hosting. 900 N. North Branch St.; 312-752-2206; kendall.edu/taste-of-kendall

Macy’s Culinary Studio. Executive chef Stephanie Monti and her team will teach you how to create dishes of foreign cultures or fresh takes on American cuisine, and more. Classes cap at 15 participants and include a family-style meal served at the end with two complimentary beverages. Cash bar available. Reservations required. 111 N. State St., 7th floor, Culinary Studio; 312-781-5223; 111events.com/classes

Peterson Garden Project Community Cooking School. A nonprofit that aims to teach anyone and everyone the value of home cooking by offering public cooking classes, private parties and team-building classes, among others. 5917 N. Broadway, 2nd floor; petersongarden.org

Read It & Eat. Cookbooks come to life in this kitchen inside a cookbook store, with couples’ cooking nights, and sweet and savory baking classes. Try recipes and techniques while listening to author talks. 2142 N. Halsted St.; 773-661-6158; readitandeatstore.com

The Social Table. Go make a meal from scratch with hands-on brunch and dinner party-style cooking classes for adults and kids. Enjoy the meal family-style afterward. $80 per adult, $65 per child. 819 W. Armitage Ave.; 773-697-4109; thesocialtable.com

Washburne Culinary & Hospitality Institute. Offers three programs: culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, and hospitality management. Classes marry culinary and baking techniques with hands-on experience. 740 W. 63rd St.; 773-602-5485; washburneculinary.com

Whole Foods Market Cooking School at Lincoln Park. Fall offerings with cooking specialists and guest chefs include a basic cooking and knife skills series, pasta making and holiday feasts. 1550 N. Kingsbury St.; 312-587-0648 ext. 233; wholefoodsmarket.com

The Wooden Spoon. Variety of classes feature a range of themes, from world dumplings to New Orleans fare. Prices vary. 5047 N. Clark St.; 773-293-3190; woodenspoonchicago.com

NORTH/NORTHWEST

Anita Brown Culinary Coach. Individual, family and group cooking lessons in your own kitchen. Emphasis on skill- and confidence-building, meal planning, time management and go-to items for pantry stocking. Fees vary. 847-341-4623; anitaculinarycoach.com

The Backyard Barbeque Store. Learn the secrets behind grilling and smoking the perfect chicken, fish or rack of ribs. Starting at $40. 535 Green Bay Road, Wilmette; 847-251-2272; backyardbbqstore.com

The Buttery Babe. Offers private cooking classes for date nights, team building or social events like birthdays and showers. Specialize in easy yet luxurious dining, quick and healthy, or Italian and Jewish essentials. Classes held in their kitchen or yours. 847-682-0177; butterybabe.com

Cook, Cork & Fork. Hands-on and demonstration cooking, and wine classes, private events, holiday cooking parties and corporate team-building events. $45-$85. 34 W. Palatine Road, Palatine; 847-348-3356; cookcorkandfork.com

Cooking Fools. Multi-course international cooking classes on a variety of topics, such as tamales, pasta making and alternative sauces. Class size varies from 10 to 32 guests. All open classes BYOB. 1916 W. North Ave.; 773-276-9377; cookingfools.net

Cooking Skills Academy. Cooking classes, such as luau, sushi, Thai street food and Asian noodles, team building and corporate events; taught by seasoned chefs. 1201 Norwood Ave., Itasca; 888-664-8865; cookingskillsacademy.com

Cook From Scratch. Instructor Bridget Weis-Urbain offers in-home classes and teaches adults and children cake decorating, simple gourmet and how to solve the “what’s for dinner” challenge with five-ingredient recipes. $25-$75. 312-559-0052; cookfromscratch.com

Dave's Specialty Foods. Knife skills, healthy foods, grilling, fish, sauces and pastries. Farm-to-table classes, as well as outdoor grilling. 6 p.m. Tuesdays with private classes available. $45-$75. 105 W. Prospect Ave., Mount Prospect; 847-259-9510; davesspecialtyfoods.com

District 214 Community Education. Offers at least 15 classes for the fall semester, including cake decorating, Greek, cheesecake and gnocchi. Arlington Heights; Mount Prospect; 847-718-7700; ce.d214.org

Head’s Red BBQ. Bill Mehilos, owner and pitmaster of Head’s Red, will teach hands-on classes on barbecue basics, tailgating and ribs. Beginners and seasoned grillers welcome. 344 E. Maple Ave., Roselle; and 245 E. Main St., Roselle; 630-440-4895; headsredbbq.com

Mundelein Park & Recreation District. Cooking and baking classes for all ages at the Dunbar Recreation Center building, complete with a new instructional kitchen. 888 Dunbar Road, Mundelein; 847-566-0650; mundeleinparks.org

My Kitchen Clatter. Andrea Pracht teaches classes on pressure cooking, bread baking, fermentation, canning and preserving. Starting at $20. Crystal Lake; 815-529-6954; mykitchenclatter.com

New Trier Extension. Culinary instructor Blair Carothers teaches seasonal topical classes, such as fall produce and tailgating recipes. Cake-decorating classes, edible gifts, and holiday appetizers and more are available. Some classes have senior discounts. 7 Happ Road, Northfield; 847-446-6600; newtrierextension.org

Regenstein School of the Chicago Botanic Garden. Take a cooking class at the Chicago Botanic Garden with chef Mary Kay Gill. Classes feature seasonal organic produce, demonstrations and lessons on botanic and culinary connections. 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe; 847-835-5440; chicagobotanic.org/education

Roberti Culinary Pathway. A free nine-week culinary course that teaches individuals the skills needed to enter the food service workforce, such as food preparation, sanitation, kitchen communication skills, proper use of equipment and preparation for job interviews. Priority given to Lake County residents who are underemployed and underserved. 833 S. Lincoln Ave., Waukegan; 224-637-8020 or 224-209-3717; roberticulinarypathway.org

Stew Kitchens. Traveling cooking classes that will set up shop wherever there is a need. Teaches youngsters how to properly measure out ingredients that will eventually be part of a meal or dessert served to those in need. Classes are priced per visit. Locations vary. 312-972-4660 or 224-565-5644.

Taste Buds Kitchen. A kid’s kitchen by day and BYOB adult kitchen by night, Taste Buds Kitchen hosts cooking classes and private events in a 48-guest Bannockburn studio. Camps available for kids ages 4 to 13 during every major school holiday and breaks; adult workshops feature Thai, Indian and steakhouse themes. $30 to $60. 2521 Waukegan Road, Bannockburn; 847-230-0330; tastebudskitchen.com/bannockburn

Teach by Taste. All about cooking without a recipe. Classes will have you exploring flavors and spice blends that please your palate to be re-created in your home. Private classes up to eight participants. North Barrington; 847-809-2416; teachbytaste@gmail.com

SOUTH/WEST

Burr Ridge Park District. Demonstration and hands-on classes with chef Mary Gail Bennett covering a variety of seasonal themes. Begins Sept. 18. From $45. Burr Ridge Community Center, 15W400 Harvester Drive, Burr Ridge; 630-920-1969; brparks.org

Culinary, Hospitality Management & Tourism Program. Offers associate degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, restaurant management and more. Wine certificate programs available, plus others. College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn; 630-942-3223; cod.edu/programs/culinary

Francesca's Passagio. Chef Massimo Salatino teaches a hands-on class, The Art of Pasta Making, at various Francesca’s locations; guests learn how to make fresh pasta from scratch. $75. 630-946-0600; miafrancesca.com/events

Joliet Junior College — Culinary Arts. Offers professional culinary, pastry and restaurant management classes in a new facility. Associate degrees and certificates available. 235 N. Chicago St., Joliet; 815-280-1255; jjc.edu/academics/culinary-arts

Marcel's Culinary Experience. Demonstration, hands-on and cocktail-party-format recreational cooking classes with a wide range of topics and skill levels for adults, teens and kids. Private events for up to 60. Themes, times and prices vary. 490 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn; 630-790-8500; marcelsculinaryexperience.com

Marche. Sister store to Marcel's, Marche is a cheese and charcuterie shop. Classes cover topics from Cheese 101, to pairings, to building your own cheese board. Private events can accommodate two to 25 and can be customized. 496 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn; 630-790-8890; marche496.com

Marlene's Home Kitchen. Adult and children's cooking classes include candy making, bread baking and more. $20-$50. 4211 Clearwater Lane, Naperville; 630-841-5297; marleneshomekitchen.com

Mrs. Dornberg's Culinary Experience. Demonstration and hands-on, private group and specialty classes covering gluten-free, vegan, seasonal produce, cooking without recipes, healthy cooking, wine-food pairing and more. Classes offered Monday through Saturday. $35-$85. 2106 45th St., Highland, Ind.; 219-922-4534; mrsdornbergs.com

North American Pizza & Culinary Academy. Throughout September, NAPCA is offering both pizza and culinary classes to students of all skill levels. Students can register for classes, demonstrations and special events online. $45 to $550. 1970 University Lane, Lisle; 630-395-9958; pizzaculinaryacademy.com

St. Nicholas Church Ladies Philoptochos. Join the group for its annual Greek Cooking Class and Luncheon. This authentic Greek experience will include cooking demonstrations, a luncheon with appetizers and a recipe booklet. $45/person. 10301 S. Kolmar Ave., Oak Lawn; stnickphilo@yahoo.com

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Sur La Table. Variety of classes for all levels in Chicago, Naperville, Northbrook and Skokie. surlatable.com

Williams-Sonoma. Techniques and cuisines. Classes in Lincoln Park, Skokie and Oak Brook. williams-sonoma.com

