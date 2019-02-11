Beef Tenderloin Gorgonzola a flavorful treat

Beef tenderloin dressed with a tangy Gorgonzola sauce is a perfect special dinner for Valentine's Day or any day.

Gorgonzola is a blue-veined, cow's-milk cheese that takes its name from the town of that name in Lombardy, Italy. Like its cousins Roquefort and Stilton, its piquant flavor and blue veining are the result of the addition of mold spores that are allowed to age with the cheese. A domestic Gorgonzola works very well in the recipe. You can find it crumbled and ready to use in the dairy case of the supermarket.

Green spaghetti (pasta that is infused with green vegetables) and sweet pimentos make a colorful side dish. Any type of pasta can be used if preferred.

Helpful Hints:

- Any type of blue veined cheese can be used. Look for crumbled blue-veined cheese in the dairy section of the supermarket.

- Use a nonstick skillet that just fits the beef in one layer. If it is too big, the sauce will evaporate while cooking.

Countdown:

- Place water for spaghetti on to boil.

- Prepare all ingredients.

- Make spaghetti.

- Make beef.

Shopping List:

Here are the ingredients you'll need for tonight's Dinner in Minutes.

To buy: 3/4 pound grass-fed beef tenderloin, 1 small package crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, 1 small package green spaghetti, 1 small jar sweet pimento and 1 can olive oil spray.

Staples: olive oil, skim milk, salt and black peppercorns.

___

BEEF TENDERLOIN GORGONZOLA

3/4 pound grass-fed beef tenderloin

Olive oil spray

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup skim milk

2 1/2 tablespoons crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

Cut tenderloin into 1-inch slices. Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add beef slices. Brown 4 minutes and turn over. Brown the second side 5 minutes for medium- rare. An instant-read meat thermometer should read 145 degrees. Cook 2 to 3 minutes longer for more well done. Transfer each slice to a dinner plate and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Add the milk to the skillet and scrape up the brown bits in the bottom of the pan, about 30 seconds. Immediately add the Gorgonzola cheese and stir to melt the cheese and make a smooth sauce. Taste for seasoning. Add pepper if needed. The cheese should provide enough salt. Spoon sauce over beef and serve.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 319 calories (46 percent from fat), 16.4 g fat (7.3 g saturated, 6.6 g monounsaturated), 98 cholesterol, 40.6 g protein, 4.4 g carbohydrates, 0.4 g fiber, 300 mg sodium.

SPAGHETTI WITH SWEET PIMENTOS

4 ounces green spaghetti

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 cup drained sweet pimento, cut into 1/4-inch strips

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place a large saucepan with 3 to 4 quarts water on to boil. Add spaghetti and boil 3 minutes if fresh, 9 minutes if dried. Drain leaving about 2 tablespoons water on pasta. Add oil, pimento and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Makes 2 servings.

Per serving: 273 calories (19 percent from fat), 5.7 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 8.5 g protein, 47.5 g carbohydrates, 3.5 g fiber, 16 mg sodium.

___

(Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is "The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook." Find her on Facebook (@FoodNewsandViews) and Twitter (@LGassenheimer), and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.)