Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Named One of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2022 by Newsweek

In a survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the U.S, the sports pub franchise earned a ranking of five stars as one of the most highly regarded brands in the “Chicken” category.

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Beef ‘O’ Brady’s , the family-friendly sports pub franchise with 150 units open across the country, was recently named one of America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2022 by Newsweek . This year’s list included 220 winners across 16 categories and Beef ‘O’ Brady’s received five stars in the “Chicken” category.

According to Newsweek, the awards are based on the results of a survey of more than 4,000 customers and employees of restaurant chains in the U.S. The survey, which was conducted by Newsweek and global data firm Statista, asked respondents to specify which restaurant chains they would recommend for one of 16 different cuisines, as well as to share their experiences by rating the restaurant chains regarding 10 assessment criteria. Those criteria assessments included: taste of food, cleanliness, hygiene, service quality, accessibility, transparency about ingredients, location, COVID-19, dealing with environmental issues and treatment of employees.

Each survey respondent provided evaluations for one or several restaurants and more than 35,000 evaluations were collected in total, Newsweek reports. Those ratings were then aggregated to find a final score and the restaurant chains that received a minimum number of recommendations and an overall score of at least 7 out of 10 were included on the list. In addition, a restaurant chain was required to have at least three locations across different cities within at least one U.S. state.

