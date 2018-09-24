Beck's 15th annual Oktoberfest features bratwurst, spaetzle, wiener schnitzel and more

Celebrate fall and enjoy a wide variety of authentic German cuisine at Beck’s Land & Sea House’s 15th annual Oktoberfest, through Oct. 6.

A special menu, which launched Sept. 21, includes entrees of bratwurst and smoked sausage (locally-sourced from Speers Meats with brown gravy), jagerschnitzel (breaded and fried pork loin with mushroom and sour cream gravy), sauerbraten (red wine-marinated eye round of beef with German gravy), schweinehaxe (pork shank braised in Spaten’s Oktoberfest with brown gravy), stuffed schnitzel (breaded pork loin stuffed with caramelized apples and smoked gouda cheese with mushroom and sour cream gravy) and wiener schnitzel (breaded and fried top round of veal with brown gravy).

All entrees, $20-$25, are served with mashed potatoes, spaetzle and braised red cabbage.

There are also soups such as Oktoberfest beer cheese, appetizers such as Bavarian pretzel sticks and knodeln wurst (sauteed pierogies with caramelized onion and smoked sausage with housemade beer mustard) and drinks such as pumpkin martinis and Spaten’s Oktoberfest.

Beck’s is at at 997 Bushkill Center Road in Bushkill Township. Reservations: 610-746-7400.

