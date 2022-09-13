Beat Your Competitors to the Sale With Info on New Restaurants Opening in Your Area From Flhip.com.





New York, NY – EVOL

Warm up those vocal cords New York, a brand new karaoke bar and restaurant is getting ready to open up on Canal Street later this year. EVOL is a brand new restaurant concept from owner Andy Zheng. Zheng describes the new lounge as a “restaurant and bar offering karaoke and live performances,” and is expected to open up EVOL at 393 Canal Street, on the corner between Thompson and Grand Street, otherwise known as 2 Thompson Street.

Venice, CA – Reunion

NeueHouse, an upcoming Venice development that provides a collaborative workspace and social spaces, is opening a new rooftop restaurant called Reunion, located at 73 Market St. Tucked away on a historic two-block street just off the beach, the company’s third Los Angeles site will open in Fall 2022. Like its other three locations, including the original site in Madison Square, the space will combine inspiring work and social areas with expanded amenities for the Venice way of life. Such amenities include an exquisite rooftop restaurant, light-filled bar, and expanded activities for the Venice setting. Access to NeueHouse Venice Beach will be highly limited, so memberships are necessary.

Germantown, MD – Charleys Cheesesteaks

Charleys Cheesesteaks will be opening a location inside of the Germantown Walmart (20910 Frederick Rd), in the space formerly occupied by McDonald’s. The company has created a Facebook page for the new store and representatives from Charleys tell us they expect to open in early November.

Tampa, FL – K?sen

K?sen, a new omakase restaurant, will join the already impressive roster of restaurants in Tampa Heights in the winter of this year. The restaurant will feature menu by renowned Chef Wei Chen. He comes from the Michelin starred restaurant Masa. The 18-course menu curated by Wei Chen will run $250, and will assuredly be worth every penny. Positioned underneath the Pearl at 307 W Palm Avenue, Kosen will privately host 10-seats at the sushi bar and 25 booth seats in the dining room.

Gilbert, AZ – Pasta Joint

Weeknight dinners are about to get a whole lot easier thanks to a new restaurant called Pasta Joint. The take-out spot is under construction at 3050 E. Queen Creek Road in Gilbert, where it will take over the former site of The Egg & I. You may see a banner for Pasta Joint go up soon at this address, according to a recent permit found in public records.

West Columbia, SC – I Heart Mac & Cheese

Mac and Cheese foodies will soon get their appetite quenched as West Columbia will welcome new restaurant I Heart Mac & Cheese to the area. The fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, the newest location is scheduled to open Sept. 21 at 2712 Emanuel Church Road. After the grand opening, the first 10 guests in line will receive free mac and cheese for one year.

