Beat the Texas Heat This Summer with Twin Peaks’ Light Lager

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just in time for the hottest days of the year, Twin Peaks is releasing its newest addition to its extensive beverage lineup – Twin Peaks Light.

Beginning Friday, July 30, participating Texas locations will introduce the clean and crisp American beer, expertly brewed at the Twin Peaks Brewery Co. in Irving, Texas. For guests who want the opportunity to enjoy a lighter brew with lower alcohol content, Twin Peaks Light is filtered clear and clean with only 105 calories and five carbs per 12-ounce pour. The new beer joins three other brewery classics: the Dirty Blonde, Knotty Brunette and Drop Dead Redhead.

An ice-cold, refreshing brew, Twin Peaks Light pairs perfectly with any of Twin Peaks’ made-from-scratch, hand-smashed burgers, like the Smokehouse Burger or the signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich. And because beer and wings round out the ultimate sports viewing experience, fans can cheer on their favorite teams while indulging in Twin Peaks’ delicious wings with a 29-degree Twin Peaks Light in hand.

What: Twin Peaks Brewery introduces Twin Peaks Light

When: Starting July 30

Where: Participating Texas locations. To find the location nearest you, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/locations .

In addition to the new beer release, all participating locations will be featuring Brew Days every Wednesday during the month of August to celebrate Twin Peaks Brewing Co. drafts at a special price. Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex locations will offer Twin Peaks Light tastings in congruence with Brew Day, and Brew Master Coty Bell and his team will be onsite hosting each event.

For more information or to view the full menu, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 82 locations in 25 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. At every Twin Peaks, guests are immediately welcomed by a friendly Twin Peaks Girl and served up a menu made for MVPs. From its smashed and seared to order burgers to its in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, guests can expect menu items capable of satisfying every appetite. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

