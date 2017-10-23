Beat the Monday blues with new $6 meal deals at Spring Valley Tavern

The start of the workweek is often a struggle, but Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern in Upper Saucon Township is looking to soften the blow.

Six dollar Monday Madness deals, debuting today, include: two chili cheese hot dogs with fries, a patty melt with fries, six-inch cheesesteak or chicken cheesesteak with fries and stuffed baked potato with salad.

The offerings supplement other weekly features, including Taco Tuesday (two large beef or chicken tacos for $7), Wing Wednesday (10 chicken wings for $5), $5 house martinis on Thursdays and the comedy magic of Joseph Keppel, 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Happy hour, 4:30-6:30 p.m. weekdays, features a wide variety of food and drink deals, including $2 Yuengling and Miller pints, $3 well drinks and $3 pierogies, mozzarella sticks, loaded fries, nachos and more.

Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern, known for dishes made with fresh trout from the property's pond, opened in 2014 at 1355 Station Ave., off Route 378.

The stone building, constructed in the early 1800s, previously housed the Spring Valley Inn.

Info: 484-851-3594; yeoldesvt.com.

