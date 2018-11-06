Bear Naked has seasonal granola flavors

The pick: seasonal flavors of Bear Naked granola

Why they rate: Solana Beach-based Bear Naked has released the company’s first seasonal granolas — Pumpkin Spice and Pecan Pie.

The granolas are made with whole-grain oats, honey, spices, nuts and other simple ingredients. Pumpkin Spice has cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, pumpkin seeds and white chocolate. Pecan Pie has glazed praline pecans, maple syrup, cinnamon, caramel and bits of piecrust.

Try the granolas with your choice of milk or yogurt, on top of ice cream, as a crumble topping for pies or in cookies.

Info: A 12-ounce package of granola is $3.99. Find the seasonal flavors through November at Target, Walmart, Ralphs and Amazon Fresh.