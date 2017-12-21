Beantown Burger Blitz: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens Next Boston Location at Boston Common

Customizable Burger Franchise Continues Boston Expansion with Tremont Street Opening December 21

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is set to continue satisfying the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Boston. The restaurant, opening on Thursday, December 21, will be located at 140 Tremont Street.

The new Boston Common MOOYAH opening caps off a huge year for the Dallas-based brand in Boston and the rest of Massachusetts, joining recent openings in Jamaica Plain, Billerica, and Berlin. Development Agent Jay Hummer, who has helped spearhead the brand’s growth in Boston, believes that a prime location like the Boston Common will only help take MOOYAH to the next level in terms of recognition in the city.

“We just opened our seventh location in New England in Berlin, so we are excited to bring this one to the ‘hub of the universe’,” said Hummer. “We like the fact that we have an opportunity to be so close to the heart of the business district and the Boston Common.”

December 21 will mark the soft opening for the new restaurant, with plans for a bigger grand opening celebration in the following weeks to celebrate with the Boston community. With the new location’s close proximity to so many important Boston institutions, Hummer expects things to get busy right away.

“We are nearby some great universities like Suffolk and Emerson not to mention the business of the Common,” said Hummer. “This is about bringing the MOOYAH brand to the center stage of Boston and the whole New England region.”

With the book closing on a busy 2017 in both Boston and throughout the state of Massachusetts, the MOOYAH team is already looking ahead to an even busier 2018 in terms of the brand’s growth plans throughout the region.

“Boston has already been a huge success for us this year,” said Michael Mabry, president and chief operating officer of MOOYAH. “Now with the newest opening in Boston Common, we are ready to make even MOOYAH lovers in Boston and beyond.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan white or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey, all natural grilled and hand-breaded chicken, and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 10 flavors ranging from vanilla to Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s to strawberry banana and more.

In 2016, MOOYAH surpassed the all-important 100-unit milestone. The booming “better burger” brand entered several new states in 2016, while also expanding its presence in New Jersey, Virginia, Florida and New York.

For more information on the growing brand, connect with MOOYAH on Facebook at the MOOYAH Burgers & Fries Fan page, follow MOOYAH on Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

For franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.mooyahfranchise.com.

ABOUT MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, lean Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers, all natural chicken sandwiches, and black bean veggie burgers. Their non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go. In 2017, MOOYAH was ranked No. 11 in Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list they have been included in for several years in a row. The brand also ranked 2nd in Best Fast Casual Restaurant Franchise Company, 4th in Best Restaurant Franchise Company, and 7th in Best Overall Franchises Company by Franchiserankings.com. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with the brand on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

