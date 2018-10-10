Beacon Tavern adds monthly Wisconsin-style supper club dinners

The only thing wrong with a Wisconsin-style supper club, I’d argue, is how long you have to drive to get to one.

Chef Robert Broskey of Beacon Tavern (405 N. Wabash Ave.) is offering to reduce your travel time.

On the second Sunday of each month (beginning this Sunday), Beacon Tavern will feature a four-course, supper-club-themed dinner, for $85.

The dinner will start, of course, with a relish tray of pimento cheese, bread-and-butter pickles, pickled quail eggs, potato salad, smoked-whitefish dip and giardiniera, presented on a divided ceramic plate. After a wedge salad with beer-cheese soup and cheddar-bay biscuits, the main course will be smoked prime rib. Dessert will be grasshopper pie and pineapple upside-down cake, served in a ceramic crocodile.

Beverages will consist of bottomless Schlitz beer (in cans, of course), Old-Fashioneds (classic or brandy) and white zinfandel.

Reservations are urged; call 312-955-4226.

pvettel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @PhilVettel

MORE COVERAGE

Craving: Chicago's best noodles, from Italian styles to Chinese, Japanese and more »

Head to these Wrigleyville restaurants for postseason dining »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »