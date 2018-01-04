Beach Taco Miami is Elevating the Fast-Casual Game One Taco at a Time

Chef Michael Castino Brings His Passion for Exotic Flavor and Creative Flare to New Taqueria

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Beach Taco Miami is thrilled to announce the opening of their first location in the South of Fifth neighborhood of Miami Beach. Located at 100 Collins Ave CU #3 (between Collins and Washington Ave.), Beach Taco aims to deliver a fine-dining approach to tacos in a fun, fast-casual environment. “I wanted to curate a menu that resembles the flavors and textures you would find in a dish at a fine dining restaurant and translate that into a hand-held tortilla,” says Executive Chef Michael Castino.

Beach Taco Miami offers a beachy-chic, fast-casual dining atmosphere serving lunch and dinner where guests have the option to dine-in, take out or order delivery. Chef Michael Castino pairs his passion for unique flavor profiles and attention to detail to Beach Taco as well as extensive culinary experience spanning over 25 years at high-profile Miami restaurants including Wynwood Diner, Pride & Joy, Estiatorio Milos and most recently Komodo. After noticing an over-saturation of luxury restaurants in the Miami market without enough high-quality and reasonably priced eateries, the concept of Beach Taco came naturally to Castino. Beach Taco gets back to the basics and fills this void in the local community.

The menu features a variety of made-to-order tacos including shrimp, filet mignon, chicken, pork and vegetarian options (all meat is antibiotic and hormone free) topped with Beach Taco signature sauces including Mango Habanero, Honey Siracha Ranch, Gochujang BBQ, and Salsa Verde, as well as homemade toppings such as Pico de Gallo, charred pineapple, caramelized onions, among others. For those who desire a non-taco option, the menu offers a wide variety of mix-n-match Rice Bowls served with cilantro rice, Pinto beans, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. The menu also features homemade corn tortilla chips that are served with any of the signature sauces, or can be paired with delicious homemade guacamole and Queso. All the produce is fresh and sourced from local vendors. The drink menu features traditional non-alcoholic beverages, a curated list of domestic and imported beers as well as specialty frozen drinks.

Beach Taco is the brainchild of two local entrepreneurs Ted Taylor and Joseph Marocco in partnership with Chef Michael Castino who all share the same passion of bringing high-quality food to locals and tourists in a quick serve environment. “We wanted to create a taco concept that not only elevated the food quality and creativity in menu but also maintains the speed of service and affordability,” says co-owner Teddy Taylor.

Beach Taco is open daily from 11:30am to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 1am on Friday and Saturday.

For more information please visit: www.beachtacomiami.com

