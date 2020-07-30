Be Your Own Pit Boss! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Announces Franchise Fee Giveaway For First Responders, Active Military, and Veterans

World’s largest barbecue concept to give away a franchise fee to two lucky grand prize winners

Dallas, TX ( Restaurant News Release ) This August, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is inviting first responders, active military personnel and veterans to join their franchise family by giving away two grand prize vouchers redeemable towards a Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurant franchise fee.

From August 1 through August 30, the family-owned and operated barbecue concept is extending the opportunity to existing Dickey’s franchisees and prospective entrepreneurs who meet the pre-existing qualifications. Interested candidates can click here to apply and access the full terms and conditions of the giveaway.

“One of the things you need to be successful in the restaurant industry is a passion for serving others,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to thanking our community heroes who have worked tirelessly to serve and protect others by giving them an unprecedented entrepreneurial opportunity to serve in a new and exciting capacity.”

This giveaway comes as the most recent Dickey’s initiative in their latest string of programs honoring first responders amid the pandemic. Earlier this month, the Texas-style barbecue joint with over 500 locations in the U.S. launched their first charitable Big Yellow Cup and is donating a portion of the proceeds from every limited-edition cup sold to local front-line responders.

Dickey’s is also encouraging their social media followers to echo their efforts in thanking neighborhood first responders with their Community Heroes Campaign. From Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, fans can post a photo of a difference maker from their community on their personal Facebook or Instagram profile for a chance to win free barbecue for a year or $500 towards a charity of their choice.

For the franchise voucher, the limited-edition Big Yellow Cup and the Community Heroes Campaign, Dickey’s is partnering with The Dickey Foundation to localize their efforts in providing safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and other underfunded needs for first responders.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .