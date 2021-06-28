Be the Ultimate Grill Master This Summer With Barbecue At Home’s Curated Meat Boxes

Grill Master Box on sale for $129.99, includes a free rack of St. Louis Ribs and free shipping, now through July 25

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Summertime is upon us, and you know what that means … It’s time to get outside and show off your grillin’ skills.

And you won’t be nervous cooking for friends and family because Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is ensuring your job is well done with its new Grill Master Box!

Originally priced at $169.99, now through July 25, Barbecue At Home’s Grill Master Box is on sale for $129.99 and includes everything you need for the perfect grilling weekend, such as: two 12-ounce New York Strip Steaks, two 8-ounce Chicken Thighs, one 12-ounce Bacon Mac n’ Cheese Sausage, one 12-ounce Black Pepper Brisket Sausage, one 12-ounce Garlic Sausage, 3 pounds of Queso Blanco, Dickey’s Rib Rub Seasoning, Dickey’s Jalapeño Rosemary Steak Seasoning and one can of Original Barbecue Beans.

To complete your summer celebration, Barbecue At Home is also throwing in a free rack of St. Louis Ribs in the Grill Master Box and is offering free shipping for a limited time! Orders placed before Tuesday, June 29 are guaranteed to arrive in time for Fourth of July.

“Everyone knows summer and barbecue go hand in hand,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “There’s no better time to take over the grill and cook some ‘cue out by the pool or for a special gathering. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s has been a leader in serving slow-smoked barbecue, so it only makes sense that we add a smokin’ product line with premium meats – like craft sausages – and unique rubs and spices, making it easier than ever for barbecue fans across the country to celebrate with one another.”

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home offers one-of-a-kind barbecue products and savory sides at supermarkets, grocery stores, specialty shops and online. Barbecue lovers can explore an extensive selection of recipes, curated boxes, merchandise and more by visiting barbecueathome.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey Family Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and& was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

