Be the Holiday Hero this Season with a Feast from Logan’s Roadhouse





The Real American Roadhouse launches holiday to-go special with choice of premium festive main dish

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Logan’s Roadhouse is giving guests the chance to bring even more holiday cheer to their gatherings this season!

Logan’s fans can skip cooking and be the holiday hero by picking up one of the new Holiday Roadhouse Feasts. Perfect for hosting friends and family for the holidays, The Real American Roadhouse’s seasonal offerings are available now and serve six to eight people starting at $89.99. Each feast features a protein option, including Logan’s premium Prime Rib – seasoned with their signature rub, slow-roasted and hand-cut to order – or the all-new Smokehouse Roasted Turkey Breast, while supplies last.

Along with a quality, festive protein selection, Logan’s Holiday Roadhouse Feast includes a family-sized House Salad, choice of two classic sides, a dozen signature made-from-scratch yeast rolls and a Mississippi Brownie for dessert.

Logan’s will offer seven side options – mac n’ cheese, cinnamon apples, steamed broccoli, rice pilaf, sweet potatoes, baked potatoes, or corn – to ensure gatherings are delicious and less of a hassle. Logan’s indulgent new cinnamon rolls and shareable appetizers are available for an additional charge. Guests can also enjoy even more of Logan’s buttery rolls, available for an add on by the dozen.

“The holidays are a special time for loved ones to celebrate with one another,” said Logan’s Roadhouse Marketing Director Kristen Hohl. “That’s why we’re taking the added stress out and handling the cooking for our guests to enjoy an easy and high-quality holiday spread for the whole family. We look forward to sharing joy in the coming months by bringing Logan’s convenient and affordable Roadhouse Feasts to our guests’ holiday tables.”

While the 4-pound Prime Rib and Smokehouse Roasted Turkey Breast are available as specials for the holidays through Jan. 2, 2022, while supplies last, Logan’s Roadhouse Feasts are available all-year round in hot and ready or take and bake options. Guests can order online at logansroadhouse.com , by downloading the Logan’s Rewards app or they can call their local Logan’s.

Logan’s will be open on Thanksgiving Day for guests to pick up their pre-ordered Roadhouse Feasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests are welcome to celebrate Thanksgiving The Roadhouse Way by dining in from 4-9 p.m. Logan’s regular menu will be available for dine-in during these hours.

To learn more about the Real American Roadhouse, visit logansroadhouse.com .

About Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse is a leading steakhouse headquartered in Houston. Offering mesquite wood-grilled steaks, signature rolls and American-inspired signature favorites for 28 years, Logan’s has 113 corporate and 23 franchise restaurants in 23 states. For more information, visit logansroadhouse.com and follow Logan’s Roadhouse on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Overland Park Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

