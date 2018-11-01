Be a Hero on World Sandwich Day

Subway@ Invites Guests to Join Them in the Fight Against Hunger

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Nothing says its holiday time like an epic celebration with good food and the opportunity to give back. Beginning Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, 2018, participating U.S. Subway® restaurants are giving sub lovers the chance to do both as Subway celebrates World Sandwich Day in 71 countries. This year, Subway guests have the opportunity to get a hero and be a hero with exclusive deals that benefit charities around the world.

Giving back to communities is part of the fabric of the Subway brand and for the third consecutive year restaurants in the U.S. are partnering with Feeding America® to help eradicate hunger. Participating restaurants in other countries are also supporting local hunger relief charities.

Guests in the U.S. will find it easier to be part of the outreach to end hunger and enjoy their favorite Subway sandwich because with every purchase made on the Subway App and Subway.com on Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, 2018, Subway will donate a meal* to Feeding America®*· That’ right – Subway is also extending World Sandwich Day to give guests more time to celebrate and to give back!

“When you have to make tough choices about food, it is harder to make the right decisions that lead to a balanced diet and better health overall,” said Subway’s Head of Global Nutrition Lanette Kovachi. “At Subway, we believe everyone should have access to nutritious food options. The brand and many of our restaurant owners are extremely involved in the communities we serve and regularly partner with local food banks. We’re excited to build our commitment to give back and to partner with Feeding America again to help ensure that those who are struggling with hunger don’t have to sacrifice nutrition.”

“Hunger is an issue that impacts every county in our country. We are thankful to Subway and its customers for being everyday heroes by supporting children and families who struggle to put food on the table,” said Nancy Curby, SVP of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.

Forty million Americans, including more than 12 million children, are facing hunger in communities throughout the U.S. today. This means that millions of Americans have to make the tough decision of whether to buy food or pay for other essentials such as medical bills, rent and transportation. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and its network of 200-member food banks helps to ease the burden of that choice for our neighbors in need.

Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more about Feeding America. Also join the conversation with Subway on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Subway® Restaurants

Subway offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from over 4.9 billion combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily in the U.S. The world’s largest restaurant chain serves nutritious options and delicious subs, soups, and salads at about 44,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App, available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Founded by then 17-year-old Fred Deluca and family friend Dr. Peter Buck more than 52 years ago, Subway is still a family-owned business, working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world.

Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway IP Inc.

*Valid 11/3/18 to 11/9/18. App/online ordering available for participating restaurants. Subway® will donate the monetary equivalent of a meal ($0.10) for each app/online order. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.