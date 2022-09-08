Be This Football Season’s MVP with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Add a Texas twist to your football watching parties with catering from the world’s largest barbecue concept

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is here to help you impress your football-loving friends and family this season by serving up the best Legit. Texas. Barbecue

. Enjoy a variety of catering services made available for the days you’d rather focus on football!

At Dickey’s, BBQ pit masters are the catering experts when it comes to setting out the perfect spread for your football feast. Instead of ordering the same old game day food, be the star of the watching party by serving Dickey’s finger licking, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, pit-smoked wings, and more. Be sure to get your hands on Dickey’s authentic southern style sides to complete your plate. Whether you are keeping up with college football scores or the NFL, Dickey’s BBQ menu is fit for any kickoff.

Additionally, this season, Dickey’s has decided to give their guests the opportunity to pick their favorite team combos with a Dickey’s “Build Your Own” Big Yellow Box. When ordering the fan-favorite Big Yellow Box, guest can now feed 10 of their closest friends by selecting from their choice of six pit smoke meats and 11 delicious sides making the combinations endless!

Want to ‘cue up your football season and be the grill master of your own gameday BBQ? Dickey’s offers their authentic products like Rib Rubs and Classic Barbecue Sauces, so you too can enjoy the variety of bold Texas-style flavors right at home.

“Dickey’s will have football fans high fiving over our pit-smoked, Texas barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s catering options are the perfect pairing for all gameday fans, and you’ll get all the praise as the MVP host. We have plenty of options to choose from, so call or go online today and end the football season the right way!”

Enjoy gameday without the stress of preparing and cooking! Certified pitmasters at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit are your perfect catering experts providing the best catering services for any event, any size. Pick up the phone and call Dickey’s Catering at 1.866.BARBECUE (866.227.2328) or request a quote on dickeys.com to discover the variety of catering services made available all across the nation, from coast to coast.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.Dickeys.com .

Contact:

Shannon Santos

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

214-334-8066

ssantos@dickeys.com

