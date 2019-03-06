BBQ My Way: White Steamer burgers from my childhood

White Steamer is a burger joint in Washington, Ind., where Liz and I grew up. It has been there since the 1920s, specializing in burgers prepared on a flat-iron grill and smothered in caramelized onions. The flat-iron grill is at the front of the store, exposed by a big window so everyone walking by can see the culinary magic taking place before their very eyes. And in what I think was a move of marketing genius, the exhaust fan over the flat-iron grill blows the heavenly fumes out onto the street, causing said fumes to drift down the business district, pulling people in as if they were fish on a hook. These are my mini versions of the White Steamer burger, I guess White Castle burgers in a way. Anyway, they are easy and delicious.

___

DAVE LOBECK'S WHITE STEAMER BURGERS

1 pound 80/20 ground beef

Two to three yellow onions

Kosher salt

Coarsely ground black pepper

Granulated garlic

Your favorite cheese

1 package of whole-wheat slider buns (small buns)

Cast-iron skillet

Form the beef into balls slightly larger than a golf ball. You should get 7 to 8 balls out of a pound of beef. Flatten the balls into burgers in a way that the middle of the burger is thinner than the outside of the burger. This keeps the burger from turning into a meatball while cooking.

Sprinkle both sides of the burger with salt, pepper and garlic. Now, peel and slice the onions thinly. Drizzle some vegetable oil into the cast iron skillet which is on medium high heat.

Place the onions in the skillet and saute until slightly golden. Move the onions to the side and place the burgers in the sizzling skillet. As they get a bit darkened and crusty on the bottom, turn them. Pile the caramelized onions on the burgers. If there is a lot of fat, drain the fat.

Place a piece of cheese on each burger over the onions. Now place the top of the bun on the burger and the bottom of the bun on the top half of the bun. Put a lid on the cast iron, turn the heat to low and allow to cook for a few minutes more. This steams the buns and melts the cheese. As you remove the burgers, simply move the bottom bun (which is sitting on the top of the top portion of the bun - stay with me here) to the bottom. Plate them, add pickles and mustard (Liz likes mayo) and dig in!

___

Dave Lobeck is a financial advisor by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. He is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) judge. You can contact Dave with your BBQ and grilling questions at www.BBQ-My-Way.com.

Visit BBQ My Way at www.BBQ-My-Way.com