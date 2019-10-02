BBQ My Way: Smoked salmon and peas with gnocchi

I recently discovered world-class Italian gnocchi at our local Dollar Tree store. And as you can probably discern, the gnocchi costs a mere $1. Once I shared this discovery I received emails from both local readers and readers in other markets thanking me for sharing. After a couple of weeks went by, I noticed that my local Dollar Tree no longer had the gnocchi in stock. I then started receiving emails from others that had recently visited their local Dollar Tree and to their dismay, found the shelves to be "gnocchiless." As a last resort I went to the Dollar Tree website. They sell the gnocchi online in boxes of 12. But alas, it was back ordered there as well. It looks like you can buy the same gnocchi online through Amazon, but it costs over $4 per bag! But, I have good news for you.

At the risk of depleting my gnocchi source, if you happen to have an Aldi's near you, they offer very similar gnocchi for $1.70 per bag. They even have whole-wheat and spinach-infused gnocchi. Let's get started.

___

SMOKED SALMON AND PEAS WITH GNOCCHI

1 bag of gnocchi (17.6 ounces)

3 cups of frozen peas

1 1/4 cups whole whipping cream

3 to 4 cups of smoked salmon, chunked

2 to 3 shallots, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/4 tsp fresh nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh dill weed for garnish

Grated Parmesan cheese

Over medium-high heat, saute the shallots in olive oil until translucent. This will take 2-3 minutes. Add the nutmeg and the wine and lower the heat to low once the mixture comes to a boil. You will want to reduce the wine by half or so.

Bring a pot of water to a boil and add the frozen peas. After one minute or so add the gnocchi.

Gnocchi only takes 3 minutes or so, and you will know they are done when they float to the top. Immediately strain the peas and gnocchi and place back on the stove. Add the cream to the shallot and wine mixture. And bring to a low boil for a couple minutes. Add the chunked salmon to the gnocchi and pour the shallot/cream/wine mixture over the salmon, peas and gnocchi. Gently toss and season to taste with salt and pepper, or you can do that after plating. Garnish with fresh dill weed and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

___

Dave Lobeck is a financial advisor by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. He is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) judge. You can contact Dave with your BBQ and grilling questions at www.BBQ-My-Way.com.

Visit BBQ My Way at www.BBQ-My-Way.com