BBQ My Way: Porter steak sauce and thick cut ribeyes

Last week I was meandering through our local grocery store, which had been ravaged. Looking for bread? Not a chance. Dried pasta? Good try. Potatoes? Sorry. Toilet paper? Ha! Laughable!

And then something caught my eye in the meat counter, as if framed in beams of shooting light, all by itself. There it was. A large, uncut slab of beautifully marbled ribeye priced to sell at $6.99 per pound. I felt like I was stealing something. Yes, in this time of pandemonium and self-quarantine, it was time to fire up the grill for the family. And to put a twist on it, I decided to make some porter beer steak sauce, which will definitely be a keeper.

Hey, I might start bottling it. Let's get started.

___

PORTER BEER SAUCE

12-ouncebottle of your favorite porter beer

1 cup ketchup

1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

3/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

This is so easy. Simply combine these ingredients in a saucepan, stir well and bring to a boil.

Then, lower the heat to where there is just a slight bubbling. Leave uncovered, stirring occasionally. The point is to reduce the volume by one-half or so. This is what cooks off the alcohol and simultaneously results in a rich, thick steak sauce.

I cut these steaks to 1 1/3 inches thick. I liberally salted (kosher salt) and peppered both sides of the steak as well as the edges and allowed them to come to room temperature, which took 20 to 30 minutes. I set the grill up for indirect heat and sprinkled the hot coals with hickory chips for a bit of smokiness. I placed the steaks on the side of the grill opposite the coals. This is also known as the reverse sear technique. Once the steaks were in place I placed the lid on the grill with the vents one-half open. After 15 minutes or so I checked the temperature of the steaks. Once the internal temperature hit 125 degrees I immediately began searing them over the coals to create texture. We served them medium rare (135 degrees or so) with the freshly made steak sauce and they were ridiculously awesome. Give this sauce and the reverse sear technique a try!

Continue social spacing and washing your hands, and say a prayer for the medical community, first responders and grocers, and all of those who are on the front lines serving us during this pandemic. We will get through this and have a renewed appreciation for the lives we are so lucky to lead.

___

Dave Lobeck is a financial advisor by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. He is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) judge. You can contact Dave with your BBQ and grilling questions at www.BBQ-My-Way.com.

Visit BBQ My Way at www.BBQ-My-Way.com