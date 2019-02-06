BBQ My Way: Perfectly cooked chops on a bed of Brussels sprout slaw and spicy apple puree

I'm going to admit something right off of the bat. Liz and I are still experimenting with the sous vide, and we love it. The recipe in today's column was something I found when I Googled "pork chop recipes using a sous vide." I have tweaked it just a bit. But no need to feel excluded from this wonderful dish if you don't have a sous vide. You could pan sear or grill the chops too. Heck, you could even bake them, though I wouldn't suggest that as the best method if you are trying to create the most outstanding dish possible, which I assume you are, right? Good! Let's get started.

PORK CHOPS WITH BRUSSELS SPROUT SLAW AND SPICY APPLE PUREE

3- to 4 1/4-inch boneless pork loin chops

2 to 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

2 to 3 large garlic cloves, sliced

2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil

Kosher salt

Coarsely ground black pepper

For slaw:

17-20 fresh Brussels sprouts, more if small

1/3 cup whole grain mustard

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

Slightly less than 1/4 cup of olive oil

2 teaspoons of sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons of caraway seed

For spicy apple puree:

3 to 4 large apples, Granny Smith's preferred

1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup Half and Half

After seasoning the cops on both sides with salt and pepper, place them in a large zip-close bag.

Add the rosemary, garlic and oil. Squeeze the air out and zip lock it up. Squeeze everything around so the chops are covered. Bring the sous vide water temperature to 140 degrees and submerge the chops.

Peel and core the apples and cut into bite-sized pieces. Chop the pepper up as well and steam them together until the apples are soft. Once they have cooled off a bit, place into a blender with the butter and cream. Blend until smooth. Check for taste and season with salt if needed.

Using a mandoline, slice the sprouts thinly. Be careful, don't lose a digit. If you don't have a mandoline, use a very sharp knife and slice each sprout as thinly as possible and place in a bowl. In a separate bowl, place the mustard, vinegar, oil, sugar and salt and whisk vigorously.

Pour the mixture over the shredded sprouts and mix thoroughly. Sprinkle in the caraway seeds and mix again.

After 1 1/2 hours the chops will be perfectly cooked at 140 degrees. That's the point of the sous vide, it's impossible to overcook. Have a piping hot cast-iron or Teflon skillet ready. Pull the chops from the bag and remove the rosemary and garlic that may be hanging on. They have already done their flavoring job and if they end up in the skillet they will just burn and ruin the dish. Sear both sides of the chops to create golden color and a slightly crispy texture. Sear the sides too. Remember, the chops are perfectly cooked at this point, so don't overdo it.

Spread a layer of the apple puree (warm it up of it has gotten cold) on a plate, then pile a couple of large spoonfuls of the Brussels sprout slaw on top. Finish off with a gorgeous, perfectly cooked chop and you are ready to serve a gourmet meal. Seriously, this was good. Try it regardless of how you prepare your chops. Enjoy!

Dave Lobeck is a financial advisor by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. He is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) judge. You can contact Dave with your BBQ and grilling questions at www.BBQ-My-Way.com.

