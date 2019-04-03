BBQ My Way: It's about time to start grilling

I'm fairly certain I've written a column eerily similar to what I am writing today every year for the past five years, this exact time of the year. Wow, that was a mouthful. But, no one can deny that when we "spring forward," giving us much needed light deeper and later into the evening, thoughts begin to turn to outdoor cooking and grilling, and the aromas floating around the neighborhoods.

It's time to start thinking about barbecue.

My first request/suggestion is we make a concerted effort to use the term "barbecue" properly in 2019. Cooking hot dogs or hamburgers over gas or briquettes is not a barbecue. That's called grilling.

Mind you, there is nothing at all wrong with grilling. Sometimes there is nothing better than a grilled burger, hot dog steak or a brat. But, to invite someone over to a "barbecue" and then serve them meat that has been quickly grilled, not cool.

In some regions of our country that sort of a misrepresentation could be a mix-up that could cause a dust-up. It's a surefire marker that you are a Yankee, which isn't a bad thing, unless you are trying to have a legit conversation about food with a bunch of Southerners.

Barbecue is the art, or the end product, of meat that is slow-cooked utilizing some sort of a wood in the cooking process. And it's usually the tougher cuts of meat, such as brisket, ribs, pork shoulder or pork butt. If it doesn't take from 3 hours to 15 hours to prepare it, it's probably not "Q."

What's my goal? At this point I've never managed a full pig roast/barbecue. Maybe that should be one of my goals for 2019. If I do that I'll be sure to let you know. That's a lot of "Q" and I would certainly need folks to help eat it.

My second request, and I make this request every year, is to get out of your grilling/barbecue comfort zone. Never done ribs? Research them and give them a shot. There is nothing better than making some great ribs your first time as an outdoor chef. Sounds easy, right? Not really.

It's about proper prep, the correct rub and smoking them at the right temperature for the right length of time. Then, do you glaze with sauce and grill to create color and caramelization? Do you wrap in foil (the Texas crutch) halfway through the smoke? I say these things not to make the process seem daunting, but to show you how interesting it is. Come up with your own technique and become the ribmaster in your neighborhood.

And third, I would like to reengage and reignite the international movement (started here at BBQ My Way) to eliminate the dastardly concoction known as liquid smoke. Such a purge has never been launched on the culinary community in the history of recorded time. To think that some smoky, vile liquid can actually replace the subtle wood flavors imparted and infused through the slow and deliberate process of creating barbecue is nothing but blasphemy of the highest order. Rant over. Let's get rolling on some "Q!"

