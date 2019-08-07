BBQ My Way: Grilled Greek Chicken Kabobs

In my opinion, a good kabob is one of the best-looking and most interesting grilled dishes a backyard cook can prepare. And the dish covers everything. You have your meat, veggies and even fruit depending on how your classify a tomato.

Anyway, this recipe is both fun and delicious. And with a little prep time and just one outdoor grilling tool, it's a breeze.

What "tool" is that? It's the outdoor grilling skillet. It's a nonstick skillet with holes in it, and it's perfect for sauteing things like shrimp, cut vegetables, mushrooms, etc.

Let's talk kabobs. When you think of traditional kabobs, you picture the meat on the same kabob as the veggies. In my opinion, that's one of the major mistakes outdoor chefs make. You also see them displayed in the meat counter that way, and granted, it is an attractive presentation.

But here's the problem. Meat cooks differently than vegetables. The likelihood of getting both the meat and the veggies cooked the way you want them on the same kabob is slim. Let me share the ingredients with you, then I will go more in depth.

___

GRILLED GREEK CHICKEN KABOBS

2 large skinless and boneless chicken breasts

2 yellow squash zucchini, sliced

2 green squash zucchini, sliced

2 to three cups of cherry tomatoes

10 large mushrooms, halved

2 red or yellow onions, quartered

Marinade ingredients

1/3 cup olive oil

Juice of 1/2 a lemon

1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

A couple hours before grilling, cut the chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and place in a large zip-close bag. Whisk the marinade ingredients together and pour two-thirds of it into the bag, reserving one-third for grilling. Squeeze the air out of the bag and zip it up. Place it on a plate and put into the fridge. You do not want to marinate the chicken longer than two hours, as the lemon will begin cooking the chicken.

After a couple hours, start the grill. Start placing the marinated chicken on the kabob sticks (which you have soaked for at least an hour). The pieces should be touching but not pressed together tightly. Place the halved mushrooms on separate kabobs too. We do them separately so they don't get soggy and my wife is particular about her mushrooms. Toss all the vegetables in some olive oil, salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Place the grill saute pan over the heat and dump in the vegetables. Personally, I cooked them over indirect heat with the lid closed for 15 minutes or so and then saute them directly over the heat. When I put them directly over the heat I added the tomatoes as they don't take as long. I grilled them until the veggies had a little char to them with just a little crunch remaining. I placed the grilled veggies in a serving dish and set them in a 200 degree oven to keep warm.

I then placed the mushrooms and chicken on the grill, again starting out with indirect heat and the lid closed. I brushed the chicken and mushrooms with the Greek oil, which I had reserved before marinating the chicken. I finished them both over direct flame and then brought them in.

We served this dish with brown rice and a cucumber-based tzatziki sauce. Give this a try!

___

Dave Lobeck is a financial advisor by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. He is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) judge. You can contact Dave with your BBQ and grilling questions at www.BBQ-My-Way.com.

Visit BBQ My Way at www.BBQ-My-Way.com