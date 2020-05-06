BBQ My Way: Grilled chicken breast with soy sauce marinade

Well, it finally happened. My Weber kettle grill finally bit the dust after over a decade of tasty service. So until I get a new one I am forced to grill on our gas grill, which I hadn't used for quite some time. As I got home from the office one night, it was admittedly refreshing to not have to fire up the coals. And I reminded myself that in the past when speaking to rotary clubs and other organizations, one of the first questions I ask is when people grill, do they regularly use gas, charcoal or both? My neighbor, Tex, will be happy to know that on average, over 90% of all outdoor grilling takes place over gas. Somewhat disappointing for a purist, but it is what it is.

So why wouldn't I want to share grilling techniques and recipes that are applicable to 90% of my reading audience? Does this signal a change in the overall content moving forward?

Absolutely not. But, I will try to include more gas grill dishes as we continue to share BBQ and grilling techniques. Let's get started.

___

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST WITH SOY SAUCE MARINADE

Marinade ingredients

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

4 cloves of crushed garlic

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcheteshire sauce

1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (optional)

This marinade was used for three large chicken breasts, boneless and skinless. There would have been plenty of marinade for four. Combine all the ingredients and whisk. Place the breasts in a large zip-close bag. Pour the marinade over the chicken, squeeze the air out and set in the fridge for a few hours prior to grilling.

A half-hour or so prior to grilling, set the chicken breasts out to allow them to approach room temperature. I have a three-burner grill. Nothing fancy, but it gets the job done. First I turn all burners to high and allow the entire cooking surface to get hot. I then turn off one of the burners and lower the remaining burners to medium. I close the lid. My goal is to get the grill cooking environment to around 375 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which is what we bake chicken at indoors.

Place the chicken breasts over the burner that is NOT turned on and lower the lid. Allow the breasts to "bake" indirectly for 20 minutes or so, depending on the size of the chicken breasts. Once the chicken hits 140 degrees or so, move them over the burners that are active. The point is to finish the chicken over the flames to create great texture and color. By limiting the time spent directly over the flames you lessen the drying effect on the outer surface of the chicken. Turn the chicken frequently and pull them when the internal temperature hits 155 degrees. The temperature will rise by another 5 degrees or so as it rests for 5 to 7 minutes. This reverse sear or indirect-direct technique on your gas grill will result in the juiciest chicken breast you will ever have. Enjoy!

___

Dave Lobeck is a financial advisor by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. He is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) judge. You can contact Dave with your BBQ and grilling questions at www.BBQ-My-Way.com.

Visit BBQ My Way at www.BBQ-My-Way.com