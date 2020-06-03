BBQ My Way: Frittata on the gas grill

As many of you know, Liz (my wife) is a parochial school teacher for sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

With the kids learning from home, the teachers have had to become creative in terms of teaching and interacting with students online. A couple of evenings ago Liz hosted a Facebook Live and led a cooking class for her students on how to make a vegetable frittata. It made me wonder if I had ever written about how to make a frittata on a grill, and I hadn't. We usually make this for Sunday brunch. So with some inspiration from Liz's superb live cooking class, a vegetable frittata will be the topic of today's column.

FRITTATA ON THE GAS GRILL

1 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 red bell pepper, cored and died

3 cups of fresh spinach leaves

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

Your favorite shredded cheese

6 eggs

1/2 cup half and half

Salt and pepper to taste

Drizzling of olive oil

First of all, you can use any fresh veggies you like. We use these because the colors work well together and well, we just like them. I prepared this on our gas grill using a 9-inch cast-iron pan.

First, drizzle the pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil, and over the side flame, saute over medium heat all vegetables except for the tomatoes and spinach. When the onions become translucent, add all the spinach. Continue sauteing until the spinach wilts down. This takes another 3 minutes or so. Salt and pepper to taste. Add the cream to the eggs and whip thoroughly in a separate bowl. Spread the veggies out evenly in the cast iron pan and pour the egg mixture into the pan.

Allow to sit over the medium heat for one to two minutes to firm up the bottom of the frittata. In the meantime, turn the gas grill and then turn off two of the three burners. Sprinkle the top with the shredded cheese and spread the tomatoes out on the top. Now take the frittata and place it over the burners that are NOT lit. This is called the "indirect" method. Close the lid and allow to bake at 350 degrees or so until the frittata starts puffing up and things are firm when you shake the pan. You should see a little browning on the edges. This should take 10 to 15 minutes or so.

Sprinkle with fresh chopped dill, cut into pizza sized slices and serve. Enjoy!

Dave Lobeck is a financial advisor by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. He is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) judge. You can contact Dave with your BBQ and grilling questions at www.BBQ-My-Way.com.

