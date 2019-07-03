BBQ My Way: Cedar plank salmon quick and easy

I'm almost embarrassed to be writing this column right now. There is absolutely nothing difficult or skilled about this delicious dish. In fact, I'm typing away trying to think of ways to lengthen my sentences knowing if I truly explained how to prepare this dish, it would take all of three sentences.

So onto the food.

Whether you own a gas grill such as my friend and neighbor Tex, or a charcoal grill, or better yet, both, go out and buy some cedar planks for grilling. Trust me, you will not regret this small investment in your culinary endeavors. One you have the cedar planks, go and purchase some salmon steaks or salmon filets. When you get home, place the planks in a cookie sheet with water, and place a pot on the planks to keep the planks submerged. Leave them submerged for one hour or so, more is better. You want the planks soaked deeply and thoroughly with water.

Start your grill. If gas, medium heat is fine. Allow your salmon to come a bit closer to room temperature and then season them with kosher salt, coarsely ground black pepper and granulated garlic. No fancy rubs as it is the cedar flavoring that makes this dish special. Place the salmon on the wet planks and then place them directly over the flame or the hot coals.

Close the lid and allow the cedar to do its magic. I assume by now you know why the soaking is needed. It keeps the planks from going up in flames, and you are basically steaming the salmon with the aroma and taste of cedar. Once the salmon flakes with a fork, usually about 20 minutes or so, you are done. Give this method a try whether gas grill or charcoal. It works and you can't mess it up. Enjoy!

___

Dave Lobeck is a financial advisor by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. He is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) judge. You can contact Dave with your BBQ and grilling questions at www.BBQ-My-Way.com.

Visit BBQ My Way at www.BBQ-My-Way.com