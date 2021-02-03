BBQ My Way: Beef tenderloin pizza

I’ll admit we have been on quite a pizza obsession of late. Coming up with different combinations is just plain fun, and if done right, absolutely delicious. In today’s edition of BBQ My Way, I am going to share a pizza recipe that my son, Andrew, came up with, centered around a white horseradish sauce he recently received from a great steakhouse in downtown Indianapolis, St. Elmo.

St. Elmo is known for their great steaks, but they are really famous for their shrimp cocktail sauce. It is so strong that you immediately feel a fire develop behind your eyes, causing you to cry and grimace in pain. The beauty is that the intense horseradish burn goes away in 10 seconds or so. It’s a lot of fun, and delicious. We made homemade dough using 00 Italian flour, but you could certainly buy premade dough or crust. We were able to make two 13- to 14-inch pizzas with these quantities. Let’s get started.

———

BEEF TENDERLOIN PIZZA

2 beef tenderloin filets, grilled to rare

3 cups asparagus tips

1 large yellow onion, chopped

3 cups of your favorite fresh mushrooms, chopped

Fresh or shredded mozzarella cheese (your choice)

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh rosemary, leaves chopped

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Your favorite pizza sauce

St. Elmo Steak House Creamy Horseradish sauce

Salt and pepper the steaks and grill to a temperature of rare, which is around 125 degrees. Allow to rest, then carve into small, thin, bite-sized pieces. Set aside. Over medium-high heat, saute the asparagus, onion and mushrooms in olive oil until the onion becomes slightly translucent. You want the asparagus to still retain a bit of a crunch to them. Salt and pepper to taste. Set aside.

Place your pizza dough on a pizza peel or on a pizza stone. Smear a little bit of the pizza sauce on the crust, then add some of the horseradish sauce and make sure you have full coverage. We aren’t talking about a ton of sauce here, just enough to feature the flavor. The horseradish is a really important feature in this pizza. Now, assemble the pizza with the beef, asparagus, onion and mushrooms. Sprinkle with rosemary and add the cheese. We used both fresh mozzarella and shredded mozzarella and topped it off with grated Parmesan. We baked ours in our pellet-fueled stone pizza oven, but you could also bake it in your oven preset to 500 degrees. You will bake until the cheese starts to turn golden on the edges. Slice it up and enjoy! Thanks, Andrew, for this great pizza idea.