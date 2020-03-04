BBQ My Way: Bacon tofu pasta carbonara tasty dish

I'm sharing this recipe because Liz and I both concluded it was one of the best pasta dishes we have ever made at home, and I'm not joking. It's quick and easy to make. We found the recipe on a website called Exceedingly Vegan, and we modified it a bit. Let's get started.

BACON TOFU PASTA CARBONARA

Carbonara sauce ingredients

2/3 cup raw cashews

2/3 cup vegetable broth

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

1 large clove of garlic

2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

14 ounces extra firm tofu

Tofu marinade

2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

2 1/2 tablespoons high quality soy sauce

2 teaspoons dark miso paste

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon real maple syrup

First, remove the tofu and place it on a plate with an old kitchen towel under the tofu. Place another towel on top of the tofu and set a large skillet on top of the tofu. Leave it for an hour or so. This will squeeze out a lot of the water, which is what is needed. Our daughter, Emily, showed us how to do this. Cut the tofu into small, bite size pieces and set in a bowl.

Combine the marinade ingredients and mix thoroughly. Pour over the tofu and toss so all the tofu is covered. Spread out the tofu on a foiled cookie sheet and place in the oven which is preheated to 400 degrees. Bake for 10 minutes or so, turning the tofu two or three times during the cooking process. In a blender, combine all the carbonara sauce ingredients and thoroughly blend until all is smooth.

Prepare your pasta. We boiled up 2/3 of a box of whole wheat spaghetti. Drain the spaghetti, drizzle a bit of olive oil back into the same pot and re add the spaghetti. Pour in the sauce and add the tofu. Gently toss and serve immediately. We added more Parmesan cheese on the top along with some freshly cut parsley. We will definitely make this again. You may wonder what miso paste is. It's a fermented paste made from soybeans. It adds depth to the dish and is really important. Depending on the city you live in, you may need to order this online, but it's worth it.

One additional point: The garlic stayed with us all night because it was basically raw. You can substitute a teaspoon or so of granulated garlic to avoid that. Speaking for us, we will stick with the garlic clove. Enjoy!

Dave Lobeck is a financial advisor by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. He is also a Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) judge. You can contact Dave with your BBQ and grilling questions at www.BBQ-My-Way.com.

Visit BBQ My Way at www.BBQ-My-Way.com