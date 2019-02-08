The Bayou Easton set to reopen following last weekend's water main break

Fans of jambalaya, shrimp po boys, crispy cornmeal catfish and outher Southern staples will soon be able to get their fix once again in downtown Easton.

The Bayou Easton, which was forced to close Sunday due to a water main break, is scheduled to reopen 11 a.m. Saturday at 64 Centre Square, according to a Friday post on the business’ Facebook page.

The damaged water main led to water pouring into the restaurant’s basement dining room.

“When we saw the water rushing from a broken pipe in our basement Saturday at 4 p.m., we knew that we were about to disappoint people that had plans for a date night, or even their very first date, a business get together, or an anniversary,” the Facebook post reads. “Our biggest disappointment through all of this was not what it was going to cost or what insurance was going to cover, it was having to let you down and call the 160 people that were looking forward to their dining experience that Saturday night and the following days after that. So much happens over food and we don’t take that for granted for one second.”

The Bayou owners Cristian Duarte and Mo Taylor as well as the restaurant crew found the importance of “handling adversity with a smile” and thanked various groups and companies, including City Line Construction, Lehigh Valley Fire Protection, Howard Refrigeration and Kistler O’Brien, that helped resolve the issue.

“You have been incredible to work with during this process to get us up and running!” the Facebook post reads. “A very special thanks to Colonial Pizza for feeding our crew this week!”

The Bayou Easton has been open since summer 2017 and is the second location of the restaurant concept that debuted in Bethlehem in 2014. Both locations specialize in New Orleans cuisine.

