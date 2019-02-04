The Bayou in Easton closed temporarily after water main break

The Bayou in Easton is closed temporarily following a weekend water main break.

In a post Sunday on its Facebook page, the restaurant announced it would be closed while they address the water damage. Several photos show a dining room filled with water: https://www.facebook.com/datbayoueaston/

According to the post, the restaurant would be closed Monday. No other updates were available.

“Winter of 2019 has been no joke! The Bayou Easton has been struck with a little bad luck! A main line into our building broke and as you can see, it isn’t pretty! City Line Construction has come to the rescue and is doing everything in their power to get us back up and running! #smilethroughthepain #bayoubounceback,” the post reads.

The restaurant, 64 Centre Square, has been open since summer 2017 and is the second location of the restaurant concept that debuted in Bethlehem in 2014. Both Bayou locations specialize in New Orleans cuisine.

