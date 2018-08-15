Bayou Easton celebrating first birthday with all-you-can-eat fried chicken, crawfish and more

The Bayou Easton is celebrating its first birthday with seven days of food and drink specials, live music and more.

On Monday, the restaurant is spotlighting its menu’s “MVP” by offering all-you-can-eat fried chicken for $25 a person.

An all-you-can-eat, New Orleans-inspired crawfish boil will be featured 4-10 p.m. Tuesday for $30, while all-you-can-eat Nola wings, served with specialty sauces, will be available Aug. 22 for $15.

Other specials include an Oyster Night/Dine and Donate event benefiting The Children’s Home of Easton on Aug. 23, fish fry on Aug. 24, peel-and-eat shrimp on Aug. 25 and “Birds & Bubbles” event, featuring brunch and champagne specials, on Aug. 26.

The Bayou Easton, at 64 Centre Square, is the second location of the restaurant concept that debuted in Bethlehem in 2014.

Owners Cristian Duarte and Mo Taylor also operate Queen City BBQ and Cork & Cage craft beer store in Allentown and a soon-to-open 1980s-themed cheesesteak restaurant, Wiz Kidz, in Bethlehem.

For Bayou Easton reservations, call 610-829-1700 or visit https://resy.com/cities/aln/the-bayou-easton.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

