Bay Area’s SAJJ Mediterranean Plans Far-Reaching Expansion in 2018

SAJJ Mediterranean, the family of Middle Eastern eateries and food trucks known for being one of the ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots’ and ‘best falafels’ in the Bay Area, has plans to expand their reach in 2018 with store openings in San Francisco, Orange County, and beyond.

The Fast-Growing Middle Eastern Eatery Has Announced Opening Three Locations In Two Markets

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the popular Bay Area-based family of restaurants and food trucks known for fresh Middle Eastern eats, has announced expansion plans spanning California and beyond for the new year. The efforts will begin with a new location in the heart of San Francisco’s Financial District and the concept’s first two Southern California restaurants opening in Rancho Santa Margarita and Irvine in January and Spring of 2018.

“SAJJ has been very well-received in the Bay Area and we are looking forward to bringing our healthy Middle Eastern concept to new neighborhoods,” said SAJJ CEO Zaid Ayoub. “We are very fortunate to have such a strong team and loyal customer base, and with their support, we are positioned to embark on this expansion into new areas in California and eventually beyond.”

Since 2012, SAJJ has made a name for itself for offering traditional Mediterranean dishes that take guests on a culinary adventure. SAJJ has also gained notoriety in the media, from being named in San Francisco Magazine’s ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area’ and one of the best falafels in the Bay Area by Zagat SF, to being nationally recognized by PureWow as one of the ‘13 Best New Restaurants in San Francisco.’

The vibrant concept’s high-quality cuisine begins with produce locally-sourced from farms in the immediate region, and antibiotic- and hormone-free Halal meats, in an effort to create fresh, healthy, and sustainable menu offerings. The menu is fully customizable to fit the preferences of each guest, offering chicken or steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, falafel, or shawafel (shawarma and falafel combined) served in a choice of pita bread, sajj wrap, salad, or turmeric rice bowl. Guests can further customize their meal with unlimited toppings and sauces, including hummus, baba ganoush, cilantro mint chutney, tahini, tzatziki, peri peri and more. All entrees are served with complimentary lentil soup, while fries, pita chips, and baklava can be purchased as additional sides. To create an experience that is inviting and inclusive to everyone, SAJJ also offers a variety of gluten-free and vegan dishes.

In addition to their regular menu selection, SAJJ offers catering services at all of their locations. Catering options are available with choices of proteins and a selection of sides, with delivery and setup provided by SAJJ. For the full catering menu and terms, and for more information about SAJJ, visit www.SAJJStreetEats.com.

For online ordering, easy payment in-store, and to join SAJJ’s loyalty rewards program, download the SAJJ Street Eats mobile app. The app allows for anywhere, anytime digital access to SAJJ’s locations and menu offerings, as well as records payment history and past orders to reward loyal customers with discounts and gifts the more they visit and spend. SAJJ Mediterranean is also partnered with Uber Eats, Postmates, GrubHub, Doordash, Eat24, and more to deliver their fresh Middle Eastern eats from all five current locations.

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and five brick-and-mortar locations in San Francisco, San Jose, Menlo Park, Mountain View, and Sunnyvale. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com