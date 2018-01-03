Bay Area’s SAJJ Mediterranean Announces Entrée into SoCal

SAJJ Mediterranean, the Bay Area-based concept known for fresh and healthy Middle Eastern eats, will open two locations in Orange County, CA in 2018. The first store will open in Rancho Santa Margarita by the end of January 2018, with the second opening in Irvine in Spring 2018.

The Exotic Middle Eastern Eatery Will Open Two Orange County Locations By Spring 2018

Orange County, CA (RestaurantNews.com) SAJJ Mediterranean, the rapidly expanding Bay Area-based family of restaurants and food trucks known for fresh Middle Eastern eats, will open their first Southern California locations in 2018. The two stores will be located in Orange County, with the first opening in Rancho Santa Margarita (22245 El Paseo, Suite A) in January 2018, and the second in Irvine at the Sand Canyon Plaza in the Spring. These will be the first SAJJ locations outside of the Bay Area and come as the concept readies for further expansion across Northern California and beyond.

Since first opening doors in 2012, SAJJ has made a name for itself for offering traditional Mediterranean dishes that take guests on a culinary adventure. SAJJ has also gained much notoriety in the media, including being named in San Francisco Magazine’s ‘Best Fast-Dining Spots in the Bay Area,’ PureWow’s ‘13 Best New Restaurants in San Francisco,’ and as one of the best falafels in the Bay Area by Zagat SF. Their high-quality cuisine begins with locally-sourced produce and antibiotic- and hormone-free Halal meats in an effort to create fresh, healthy, and sustainable menu offerings. To create an experience that is inviting and inclusive to everyone, SAJJ also offers a variety of gluten-free and vegan dishes.

The menu is fully customizable to fit the preferences of each guest, offering chicken or steak shawarma, pomegranate chicken, falafel, or shawafel (shawarma and falafel combined) served in a choice of pita bread, sajj wrap, salad, or turmeric rice bowl. Guests can further customize their meal with unlimited toppings and sauces, including hummus, baba ganoush, cilantro mint chutney, tahini, tzatziki, peri peri and more. All entrees are served with complimentary lentil soup, while fries, pita chips, and baklava can be purchased as additional sides. Traditional Middle Eastern beverages, like tamarind and mint and strawberry lemonades, are made fresh in-house and will be available at both of SAJJ’s Orange County locations.

In addition to their regular menu selection, SAJJ’s Orange County locations will offer catering services for local guests and businesses. Catering options are available with choices of proteins and a selection of sides, with delivery and setup provided by SAJJ. For the full catering menu and terms, and for more information about SAJJ, visit www.SAJJStreetEats.com or download the SAJJ Street Eats app for online ordering and loyalty program rewards.

“We’re very fortunate to have had so much success in the Bay Area and to be continually well-received by new and loyal customers alike,” said SAJJ CEO Zaid Ayoub. “We’ve been planning to expand into markets beyond the Bay Area for a while, and we’re excited to finally have this opportunity to bring our fresh and healthy Middle Eastern concept to Orange County.”

“SAJJ’s focus on locally-sourced ingredients and bold, exotic flavors is sure to resonate with residents and businesses in Orange County in the same way it did in the Bay Area,” remarked Fred Tarazi, Managing Partner of SAJJ’s Southern California locations and restaurant industry veteran. “As an Orange County restaurant owner for many years, I am familiar with the industry in this region and I have the utmost confidence that SAJJ will be a strong addition to the area.”

About SAJJ Mediterranean

SAJJ Mediterranean’s family of restaurants and food trucks is focused on serving food that is personal, satisfying, and transporting. Built on the mission to create flavorful food that provides an escape from the everyday, SAJJ’s Middle Eastern menu offers bold entrees made with fresh, locally-sourced ingredients and is highly customizable to fit the preferences of each guest. SAJJ Mediterranean currently operates two food trucks and six brick-and-mortar locations in San Francisco (SOMA and FiDi), San Jose, Menlo Park, Mountain View, and Sunnyvale, with two locations coming to Orange County in 2018. For more information, visit www.sajjstreeteats.com.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com