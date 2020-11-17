Bavarian Inn Restaurant Again Named One of Nation’s Top Independent Restaurants

Highest Ranked Michigan Restaurant on the List

Frankenmuth, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Bavarian Inn Restaurant , long considered one of Michigan’s most popular dining destinations, has again been named in the top 100 independent restaurants in the United States for 2019.

Restaurant Business’s “Top 100 Independents” ranking is a measure of the highest grossing independent restaurants from across the country. Only restaurants with five or fewer locations are considered independents for the purposes of the list. The final ranks are based on gross 2019 food and beverage sales and information gathered through surveys.

The Bavarian Inn Restaurant ranked #50 out of the 100 and is the top-rated restaurant in all of Michigan. In 2019, they served almost 900,000 meals.

“Our focus at the Bavarian Inn is always on serving our guests,” said Katie Zehnder Weiss, fourth generation owner. “Our family is grateful for our team members that work hard to create enjoyable experiences for our guests, many of whom have been dining with us for generations. We look forward to continuing the great family traditions we provide in Frankenmuth for years to come.”

This Thanksgiving, traditions will be a little different. The Bavarian Inn Restaurant is currently closed for dine-in service per the recent Executive Orders by the Michigan Health Department. Take-out meals are available daily 10-7pm. Reserve your Thanksgiving Take-Out meal to be picked up on Wednesday, Nov 25th, Thursday, Nov 26th or Friday, Nov 27th by this Sunday, Nov 22nd. To place your order, call 1-800-Bavaria or 989-652-9941. For more information and to see the available menu, visit www.BavarianInn.com . The retail Castle Shops located in the lower level of the restaurant will remain open with CDC guidelines in place.

Since 1950, the Bavarian Inn has adapted to business needs, which is why they continue to be among the Top Independent Restaurants in the USA. 2020 has been a year of adapting. “We would like to thank all our guests for supporting us during this time,” said Zehnder Weiss. “And we look forward to seeing their smiling eyes soon.”

About Bavarian Inn Restaurant

Celebrating over 130 years of service, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William “Tiny” Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it’s the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan’s greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products, striving to serve more Michigan-grown and produced foods and Michigan-produced beverages than any other restaurant. Nestled within the backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com .

Bavarian Inn Restaurant online press room: https://bavarianinn.logos-communications.com .

Contact:

Sue Voyles

Logos Communications, Inc.

734-667-2005

sue@logos-communications.com

