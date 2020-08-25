Bavarian Inn Co-Founder, Dorothy Zehnder, named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame 2020 Class

Frankenmuth, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) The matriarch of the Bavarian Inn ’s Zehnder family, Dorothy Zehnder, has been named a 2020 inductee into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

The 98-year-young Zehnder is co-founder and co-owner of Frankenmuth’s Bavarian Inn and the many business operations under that name. A far-reaching enterprise, this includes Bavarian Inn Restaurant and Castle Shops, Covered Bridge Gift Shop , Frankenmuth River Place Shops, Frankenmuth Gift Shops Inc., Bavarian Inn Lodge and a specialty line of food products. At full employment, there are approximately 1,000 team members and more than 900,000 meals served annually.

Zehnder continues to work at the restaurant with no plans to retire. She and her late husband William “Tiny” Zehnder have 3 children, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Currently there are nine family members in leadership roles in various business operations.

The author of three cookbooks, Zehnder first published “Cookies & Bars,” a collection of desserts used at the Bavarian Inn and in her home. Then in 2011, she published “Come Cook with Me,” an 80-year collection of recipes, wisdom and stories from her life as the Bavarian Inn’s much beloved matriarch. With the success of these, she wrote another cookbook in 2014, “From My Kitchen to Yours,” featuring 195 handpicked family favorite recipes from her vast 1,000 plus personal collection.

During her 83 years in business, Zehnder has received numerous awards. Later this year she is being recognized with the Saginaw Chamber’s Lifetime Community Service Award.

“Our entire family is thrilled for Dorothy to be honored this way,” said daughter Judy Zehnder Keller. “As our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she means so much to our family, to the entire Frankenmuth community and to everyone throughout the state of Michigan. It is a well-deserved recognition.”

Zehnder, along with five other new nominees, will be honored at a ceremony on Oct. 15, in Lansing. The other nominees include: Najah Bazzy, RN, an internationally recognized healer, humanitarian and interfaith leader and founder of Zaman International. Dr. Glenda Price, first African American president of Marygrove College and to serve as the national president of the American Society for Medical Technology. Martha Teichner a CBS Sunday Morning correspondent since 1993, earning multiple national awards including 10 Emmy Awards. Liz Jackson was a founding member and officer of the Trade Union Leadership Council, a nationally recognized organization credited with advancing black political development within the UAW. Ruth Westbrook was part of NASA’s Apollo 11 project, where she wrote a program for all the steps used to get a man to the moon and back and see how long it took in real time to be completed. Essentially, Ruth was one of the “Human Math Computers” depicted in the movie “Hidden Figures.”

Established in 1983, the Women’s Hall of Fame is located in downtown Lansing. Today the hall of fame, which includes 333 inductees, is organized and managed through Michigan Women Forward (MWF), an organization founded in 1986 to encourage women to play an active role in philanthropy and governance.

“Today’s strong women can learn so much by studying the paths of those who came before us,” said Carolyn Cassin, president and CEO, Michigan Women Forward. “These amazing honorees have conquered so many obstacles and accomplished so much throughout their lives. We are proud to salute them and want to be sure their stories are told.”

