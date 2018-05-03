Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes

Sundae Shakes join May product lineup celebrating Mom, including new Floral Stripe Cake and May Flavor of the Month – Mom’s Makin’ Cookies

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, is shaking things up at locations nationwide with the launch of its new Sundae Shakes. Available now, Sundae Shakes combine the best of two classic ice cream treats, a milkshake and a sundae, into one delicious frozen treat. Sundae Shakes feature a milkshake base and are topped with an ice cream scoop with all the toppings of a classic sundae, including whipped cream, chopped nuts and a cherry. Sundae Shakes are customizable with any milkshake and ice cream flavor combination.

Baskin-Robbins is also honoring moms this Mother’s Day with the launch of its new Floral Stripe Cake. Featuring stripes of different shades of pink and an elegant rosette design, the Floral Stripe Cake is available in a 6″ round, 9″ round and Mini Tiered Cake option, and can be customized with mom’s favorite cake and ice cream flavors, including the returning May Flavor of the Month, Mom’s Makin’ Cookies . This flavor is inspired by all of the best ingredients from Mom’s homemade cookies, including brown sugar-flavored ice cream filled with chocolate chip cookie pieces, chocolate-flavored chips and a cookie dough batter-flavored swirl. The Floral Stripe Cake is available for pre-order both in-store and online at www.baskinrobbins.com/onlineordering.

“Our guests are like family and we love being a part of their special moments. That’s why we’re excited to celebrate moms everywhere with a Mother’s Day-inspired product lineup that includes our new Floral Stripe Cake and May Flavor of the Month, Mom’s Makin’ Cookies,” said Katy Latimer, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, Dunkin’ Brands. “Guests can also enjoy our new Sundae Shakes, which allow them to experience a milkshake and a sundae all in one decadent dessert. They’ll never have to choose between a milkshake and sundae again.”

Baskin-Robbins also offers gift cards for all occasions, making it easier than ever to get your loved ones the perfect treat for all May holidays, including Mother’s Day and Teacher Appreciation Day. Finally, Baskin-Robbins invites guests to visit participating shops nationwide on May 31 to enjoy all regular and kids-sized scoops for $1.50* as part of its Celebrate 31 promotion.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins’ wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

*Offer valid on May 31st. Participation may vary. Scoop offer good on every size scoop. All listed flavors are optional amongst Baskin-Robbins’ stores. Waffle cones and toppings are extra. Cannot be combined with other offers. Plus applicable tax.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine’s 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,900 retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit https://www.baskinrobbins.com.

Contact:

Justin Drake

Dunkin’ Brands

781-737-5200

justin.drake@dunkinbrands.com