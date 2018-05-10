Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings

Just in time for Mother’s Day, new pairings and Floral Stripe Cake give moms new ways to celebrate

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, is introducing its first-ever wine and ice cream pairings to give moms nationwide a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day with two of their favorite things – wine and ice cream. Guests can pick-up Baskin-Robbins ice cream in-store to enjoy at home with these pairings as a cool way to kick off the summer season.

In collaboration with Rosenthal – The Malibu Estate Wines, members of the Baskin-Robbins Culinary Team created unique wine and ice cream pairings featuring popular types of wine with delicious Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors, including seasonal favorites for summer. Each pairing denotes the distinct flavors of each wine and ice cream flavor to create a new way to experience Baskin-Robbins ice cream with friends and family. The Baskin-Robbins wine and ice cream pairings include:

Pinot Grigio or Grenache Blanc with Vanilla: A refreshingly indulgent combination, the buttery vanilla flavor of the ice cream brings out the crisp, green fruit notes in the wine.

Riesling or Gruner Veltliner with Pralines 'n Cream: The praline pecan and caramel flavors in the ice cream pair well with the apple notes of the wine. The ice cream also helps to round out the fresh green notes of the wine.

Rosé with Rainbow Sherbet: The citrus and berry flavors in the sherbet bring out the floral, fruity notes in the wine.

Pinot Noir with World Class Chocolate: A world class ice cream with a world class wine. The silkiness of the ice cream complements the vanilla and fruit notes of the wine and rounds out the mouthfeel.

Chardonnay with Old Fashioned Butter Pecan: The sweetness of the ice cream complements the honey, buttery and oaky notes inherent in the wine.

Cabernet Sauvignon with Jamoca® Almond Fudge: The robust flavors of the cabernet bring out the nutty, coffee notes of the ice cream.

Sauvignon Blanc or Albariño with Raspberry Sorbet: The fresh raspberry flavor of the sorbet brings out the crisp accents and refreshing quality of the wine.

Merlot with Chocolate: A classic, indulgent flavor pairing. Chocolate rounds out the mouthfeel of the merlot, and the pairing is reminiscent of a chocolate-dipped red berry.

“At Baskin-Robbins, we always have a lot of fun coming up with new and creative ways for our guests to enjoy ice cream, especially during special times of the year such as Mother’s Day and our favorite season – summer,” said Katy Latimer, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Dunkin’ Brands. “Our first-ever wine and ice cream pairings invite our guests, and moms especially, to treat themselves and celebrate life’s special moments in a unique way.”

Each ice cream flavor featured in the wine and ice cream pairings can also be enjoyed as the featured flavor in Baskin-Robbins’ new Floral Stripe Cake, which was designed specifically for Mother’s Day this year. Featuring stripes of different shades of pink or orange and an elegant rosette design, the Floral Stripe Cake is available in a 6″ round, 9″ round and Mini Tiered Cake option. The Floral Stripe Cake is available for pre-order both in-store and online at www.baskinrobbins.com/onlineordering.

