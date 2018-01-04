Baskin-Robbins Races into 2018 with January Flavor of the Month, Bobsled Brownie

Offers lineup of BRight Choices flavors for guests looking to enjoy better-for-you frozen treats as they ring in the New Year

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, has announced a returning favorite – Bobsled Brownie® – as the January Flavor of the Month. Bobsled Brownie is a combination of Butter Caramel-flavored ice cream and Milk Chocolate Mousse-flavored ice cream with blonde brownie pieces and a fudge crackle swirl throughout. Guests can warm up during one of the coldest months of the year and double down on the blonde brownie-goodness by enjoying Bobsled Brownie as a Warm Brownie Sundae.

Baskin-Robbins is also helping guests who are looking for better-for-you options in the New Year with its selection of BRight Choices flavors. These better-for-you flavor varieties include fat-free, dairy-free and no sugar added options in satisfying flavors like No Sugar Added Peanut Buttery Bar Blast, Miami Vice Sorbet and Maui Brownie Madness Frozen Yogurt, all of which can be enjoyed in a cup, cone, Milkshake or Cappuccino Blast®. These flavors are just a few of the wide variety of BRight Choices options that will be available at Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide throughout the year.

“With fun flavors like Bobsled Brownie and our wide selection of BRight Choices options, Baskin-Robbins is ringing in the New Year in the sweetest way possible,” said Katy Latimer, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, Dunkin’ Brands. “We know our guests are always looking for variety when they visit their Baskin-Robbins shop, and we are thrilled to help them kick off the New Year with a wide range of frozen treat options as they welcome 2018.”

In 2018, Baskin-Robbins will continue its “Celebrate 31” promotion, which invites guests to enjoy all regular and kids-sized scoops for $1.50 on the 31st of each month*. The special “Celebrate 31” deal is available on any of Baskin-Robbins’ ice cream flavors, including seasonal favorites such as Winter White Chocolate®, New York Cheesecake and Orange Sherbet.

For more information about Baskin-Robbins’ wide variety of premium ice cream flavors and desserts, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins).

* Offer valid on January 31st. Participation may vary. Scoop offer good on every size scoop. All listed flavors are optional amongst Baskin-Robbins’ stores. Waffle cones and toppings are extra. Cannot be combined with other offers. Plus applicable tax.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine’s 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,900 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit https://www.baskinrobbins.com.

