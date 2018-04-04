Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes

Brand also introduces new dairy-free flavor — Horchata Ice–inspired by the traditional Latin American beverage

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, today announced the launch of its new Cookie Cakes, which combine two of the most popular sweet treats – cookies and ice cream – into one delectable dessert. Cookie Cakes can be customized with a guest’s favorite ice cream flavor, are available in two varieties and are a sweet new way to celebrate any moment:

Celebrations Cookie Cake: Made with two 9″ chocolate chip cookie crusts with a layer of ice cream in the middle, this Cookie Cake is then decorated with whipped topping, rainbow confetti sprinkles and colorful icing.

Made with two rich, 9″ round fudge brownie crusts with a layer of ice cream in the middle, this Cookie Cake is then decorated with whipped topping, a fudge drizzle, OREO® cookies and a fudge border.

“With our new Cookie Cakes, we’re giving guests the best of both worlds – cookies and ice cream – in one delicious dessert that they can share with family and friends,” said Katy Latimer, Vice President of Culinary Innovation at Dunkin’ Brands. “We’re also excited to introduce our guests to new flavors this season including our new dairy-free Horchata Ice, which is inspired by the popular Latin American beverage, and bring back Boston Cream Pie as our April Flavor of the Month.”

Baskin-Robbins will feature its Boston Cream Pie ice cream – a fan favorite celebrating 45 years at Baskin-Robbins – as the April Flavor of the Month. Boston Cream Pie combines Boston Cream filling-flavored mousse ice cream, chocolate ice cream and pound cake pieces, all wrapped in a chocolate swirl. Horchata Ice, which is a cinnamon horchata-flavored ice with hints of coconut cream, pulls notes of cinnamon, rice and spices, and in addition to being dairy-free, is also vegetarian and vegan-friendly.

Finally, Baskin-Robbins is pleased to announce the return of its Double Scoop Waffle Cone Upgrade Program, which gives guests the option to upgrade to a fresh-baked waffle cone when they order a double or triple scoop of ice cream*. This offer is a great way for guests to explore all of Baskin-Robbins’ seasonal flavors, including Tax Crunch®, Baseball Nut®, Cotton Candy, Triple Grape Ice and more. These flavors, along with all of Baskin-Robbins’ flavors, are also available in a cup, blended into a rich milkshake or in a freshly-packed quart to carry out and enjoy at home.

OREO is a trademark of Mondel?z International group, used under license.

* Guests must purchase a double scoop (two 4oz scoops) or triple scoop (three 4oz scoops) to receive the waffle cone upgrade. Offer excludes dipped and fancy waffle cones. Price and participation may vary. Cannot be combined with any other offers.

