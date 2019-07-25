Baskin-Robbins Grows into Plant-Based Category with Non-Dairy Flavors

Two new dairy-free, vegan options debut on Baskin-Robbins menus nationwide in August

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com ) Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, is dipping into the plant-based dessert category with the launch of two new mouth-watering non-dairy flavors. Both Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme will be available for ice cream fans in-store beginning August 1.

The two non-dairy – yet flavor-full – menu items are vegan* takes on classic fan-favorites. Made with a base blend of coconut oil and almond butter, the result is a dessert so rich and indulgent, you won’t be able to tell that it’s not the full-dairy version:

Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is made with cookie dough pieces, chocolate chunks and a chocolate ribbon.

is made with cookie dough pieces, chocolate chunks and a chocolate ribbon. Non-Dairy Chocolate Extreme contains chocolate chunks and a chocolate ribbon, and is also gluten conscious.**

Both flavors contain no artificial dyes, which have been absent from all Baskin-Robbins ice cream since 2017 as part of Baskin-Robbins’ and Dunkin’ Brands’ commitment to serving high-quality menu items. The Non-Dairy flavors are also free from preservatives, artificial flavors, high fructose corn syrup, and are Kosher.

“The Baskin-Robbins culinary team has been hard at work on our non-dairy flavors for over two years. It was important for us to take the time to get it right,” said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research and Development, Baskin-Robbins. “Both flavors are so smooth and indulgent, and the final product delivers the incredible quality that our customers have come to expect from any Baskin-Robbins ice cream. We’re very proud of the result.”

With plant-based food sales increasing in double-digits across the country1, Baskin-Robbins embraced the opportunity to expand their ice cream portfolio to non-dairy indulgences.

“We’re excited to expand our ice cream portfolio into the vegan space and offer our guests increased options, especially with such high consumer demand for a product like this,” said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins.

For those who can’t wait to try out these new non-dairy options, Baskin-Robbins is hosting a sampling day with 1-ounce scoops of both non-dairy flavors on Sunday, August 4 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.***

Baskin-Robbins is offering deliveries through DoorDash (www.DoorDash.com/baskinrobbins) to those who want to stock up on non-dairy options from the comfort of their home.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine’s 38th annual Franchise 500® ranking in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages, and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 8,000 retail shops in 54 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

*Baskin-Robbins definition of a vegan menu item is a food or beverage with no animal sources: no meat, fish, shellfish, milk, egg or honey products, and no enzymes and rennet from animal sources. All of Baskin-Robbins menu items (vegan and non-vegan) are prepared in the same area. Baskin-Robbins cannot guarantee that there will be no cross-contact between products or ingredients.

** Gluten-conscious means that the ice cream/ice/sorbet/frozen yogurt/sherbet flavor is made without gluten-containing ingredients. Although many of Baskin-Robbins’ flavors do not contain ingredients with gluten, they are NOT produced in a gluten free environment, which means there is always a chance for cross contact with gluten from other products in the manufacturing facility or restaurant. Given the likelihood of cross-contact in our restaurants, this list is not suitable for people with Celiac Disease, a heightened gluten sensitivity or a wheat allergy.

***Offer valid on August 4 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at participating locations nationwide, while supplies last.

