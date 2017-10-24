Baskin-Robbins Announces Plans For A New Location In Lansing, Michigan With New Franchise Group, TA Treats, LLC

Military Veteran Helps to Expand the World’s Largest Chain of Ice Cream Specialty Shops in the Midwest

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, today announced the signing of a single store development agreement with new franchise group, TA Treats, LLC, to develop a standalone ice cream shop in the Okemos area of Lansing, Michigan. The group’s restaurant is planned to open in the beginning of 2018.

TA Treats, LLC, is led by husband-and-wife team Tom and April English. The couple has a rich history of small business ownership and experience managing QSR (quick service restaurant) concepts and convenience store locations throughout Michigan.

Tom English worked for years in the public sector, serving in law enforcement, as a cabinet secretary, and as a judge, in addition to completing a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Tom and April will both lead the day-to-day operations in Okemos.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Baskin-Robbins team to help expand the brand’s presence and share our passion for its iconic 31 flavors throughout the greater Lansing area,” said Tom English, Baskin-Robbins franchisee. “Our affection for the brand is a longstanding family tradition, and after speaking with a number of Baskin-Robbins’ franchisees across the country, we knew that this was the right place for us to start our new business venture. We look forward to providing the local community with a variety of delicious treats for years to come.”

Baskin-Robbins continues to add more military veterans to its U.S. franchisee base by offering one of the best financial incentives in the industry. The extraordinary incentive program offers a free initial franchise fee, a $25,000 value, for a veteran’s first shop, and heavily discounted royalty rates for the first five years that the store is open.* In an effort to keep the brand fresh and competitive, Baskin-Robbins offers flexible concepts for many real estate formats including free-standing shops, end caps, in-line sites, as well as other retail environments.

“Our strategy for continued growth includes passionate franchisees who provide a high-level of customer service to our guests every day, and we are thrilled to be welcoming another military veteran such as Tom English to join our team and expand the brand even further throughout Michigan,” said Grant Benson, CFE, senior vice president of franchising and development, Dunkin’ Brands. “Our hard-working and dedicated franchisees bring our brand, products and promotions to life each and every day and have been essential to our growth, which has solidified our position as a leader in the quick service and ice cream sectors.”

Baskin-Robbins combines delicious treats with a simple operating model. Franchisees enjoy convenient hours of operation, minimal equipment and little product waste. They also benefit from award-winning training programs and comprehensive operating systems designed to help build their business. For additional information, visit the Baskin-Robbins franchising website or contact the Baskin-Robbins Franchising Team at franchiseinfo@baskinrobbins.com or 781-737-5530.

*Details available in the Baskin-Robbins Franchise Disclosure Document

About Baskin-Robbins

Named the top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine’s annual Top 200 Food-Franchises in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream and soft serve, custom ice cream cakes and a full range of beverages, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,800 retail shops in nearly 50 countries. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For further information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

Contact:

Courtney Whelan

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwhelan@fish-consulting.com