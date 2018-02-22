Baskin-Robbins Announces Expansion In Toronto, Ontario With Plans For Four New Locations

The World’s Largest Chain of Ice Cream Specialty Shops Seeks Additional Franchisees in the Greater Toronto Area

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, announced today its continued expansion in the Toronto, Ontario market with the signing of four new store development agreements with three existing franchise groups. The first Baskin-Robbins shop under these new agreements is scheduled to open in 2019. Currently, there are more than 80 Baskin-Robbins locations throughout the greater Toronto area, and growing the brand there remains a top priority for Baskin-Robbins in 2018 and beyond.

The three franchisee groups and their development plans include:

Baskin-Robbins franchisees Durgesh and Rakesh Sikka plan to develop one shop in Georgetown, Ontario in addition to their existing locations in Brampton.

Baskin-Robbins franchisee James Lin signed a multi-unit deal in Canada with an agreement to develop two units in the Toronto area.

Baskin-Robbins franchisee Chintan Patel plans to develop a single location in the Toronto market.

“After experiencing significant growth with our Baskin-Robbins ice cream shops in Brampton, we knew it was time to expand our portfolio with an additional location,” said Durgesh Sikka, Baskin-Robbins franchisee. “We’re looking forward to bringing the brand’s 31 flavors to the local community in greater Toronto.”

“Our secret to continued growth includes passionate franchisees who provide a high-level of customer service to our guests every day, and we are thrilled that these franchisees will be expanding our brand further in the Toronto area,” said Grant Benson, CFE, vice president of global franchising and business development, Dunkin’ Brands. “Our hard-working and dedicated franchisees bring our brand, products and promotions to life each and every day and have been essential to our growth, which has solidified our position as a leader in the quick service and ice cream sector.”

Franchise opportunities remain available in the Greater Toronto Area. Baskin-Robbins Franchising Managers are available to meet with qualified candidates interested in developing throughout the Toronto area. For additional information, visit the Baskin-Robbins franchising website or contact the Baskin-Robbins Franchising Team at franchiseinfo@baskinrobbins.com or 781-737-5530.

Baskin-Robbins combines delicious treats with a simple operating model. Franchisees enjoy convenient hours of operation, minimal equipment and little product waste. They also benefit from award-winning training programs and comprehensive operating systems designed to help build their business.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named the top ice cream and frozen dessert franchise in the United States by Entrepreneur magazine’s annual Top 200 Food-Franchises in 2017, Baskin-Robbins is the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream and soft serve, custom ice cream cakes and a full range of beverages, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,900 retail shops in 53 countries. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Headquartered in Canton, Mass., Baskin-Robbins is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For further information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

Contact:

Julia Block

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

jblock@fish-consulting.com