Basil Hayden's adds rye with a hit of port, but don't call it flavored whiskey

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye is a duck-billed platypus of a spirit that's a combination of Kentucky rye, Canadian rye and California port.

At first glance, you might dismiss it as a flavored whiskey, such as Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Liqueur or Jim Beam Kentucky Fire Whiskey. But that's not quite right, as those spirits can be uninteresting if their saccharine flavorings overwhelm the whiskey.

Or it may bring to mind a whiskey that's finished in another spirit's cask or barrel, such as Angel's Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon, which is a Kentucky bourbon finished in a port wine cask. But that's not right either as the addition of liquid port, rather than a port cask, gives the spirit a beautiful ruby hue and pronounced dark fruit notes.

Dark Rye, which is the first permanent addition to the Basil Hayden's portfolio, is different. Combining some subtle spicy elements from Kentucky rye, soft fruity notes from Canadian rye and dark fruit flavors from the port, Dark Rye's flavor profile is unique - but unique in a way that stays true to Basil Hayden's, which since 1992, has been known as a flavorful, yet approachable, easy-drinking bourbon.

"We wanted to create something completely different," says Adam Harris, Basil Hayden's brand ambassador. "But something that was also recognizable."

While Harris declined to share details about the blend, he notes that Kentucky rye makes up the majority of the spirit, with Canadian rye accounting for much of the rest and the port adding more dimension despite being a modest share of the mix.

The result is a smooth, interesting spirit that melds caramel and butterscotch notes against dark fruit flavors that bring to mind plums, raisins and black cherries. It's delicious on its own or in a cocktail, such as a whiskey sour or a boulevardier.

Zak Stambor is a freelance writer.

Boulevardier

Makes: 1 cocktail

1 ½ parts Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

¾ part Campari

¾ part sweet vermouth

2 dashes orange bitters

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and stir. Strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with an orange peel.

Whiskey sour

Makes: 1 cocktail

2 parts Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

1 part freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon sugar

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake. Strain into a glass. Garnish with an orange peel or cherry.

