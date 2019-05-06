BaseHit BBQ in Galewood, New York bagels coming to Wrigleyville, plus more restaurant news

Before most of the city wakes up, slabs of baby back ribs and brisket at BaseHit BBQ are already well on their way to becoming tenderer and smokier versions of themselves, waiting to be chopped up and served alongside coleslaw or sliced and piled onto brioche buns.

BaseHit BBQ & Catering in Galewood is father and son duo Anthony Garland Sr. and Anthony Garland Jr.’s first brick and mortar space after catering and participating at food festivals for the past five years. Customers would often ask them when they would get a physical space, Garland Jr. said, but they were stuck in their catering shoes until now.

“We like to say the location found us,” said Garland Jr. “We had been looking for a location for about six or seven months and the next thing you know, we get a call from a family friend and boom! We ended up in this location.”

The name is inspired by baseball and the base they use on all their meats. A cross between a marinade and a sauce, the base is slathered onto the meats six or seven times throughout the cooking to impart a deep flavor.

The sauce has it origins in Mississippi, where the duo attended a family picnic one year. One of their cousins was smoking meat and using a sauce he called “base,” so Garland Sr. took that recipe, added his own touch, and began using it himself. This is what you’ll find lingering in the background of every bite of meat you have from BaseHit BBQ.

If you ask what’s in it, Garland Jr. will laugh and say that Garland Sr. would kill him. He divulged that honey, brown sugar and hot sauce impart a sweet and spicy foundation to the hickory, mesquite and applewood smoked meats. As more layers of base are added, it forms a crust on the outside. Paired with a mango-pineapple sauce, the result is a sweet and savory bite with a late kick of spice at the end, Garland Jr. said.

“My father and I have been barbecuing all our lives,” Garland Jr. said. “We do a big family picnic every year where all the family comes together and we put out our meats and cook. Everybody else would play games and do their thing but I would always take interest in being at the grill next to my father.”

Garland Jr. attended Hampton University to study aviation, but he said he was never interested in college. When he found out that he would be the first one in his family to graduate, he decided to stick with it and ended up graduating early. But between his studies, he spent all his free time grilling and smoking chicken out of his apartment, and he became so well-known on campus that he started selling chicken every Friday and Saturday.

“When I told my father that, he was (psyched) about it,” Garland Jr. said. “When people asked me, ‘What do you want to do?’ I told them I could see myself grilling every day. If I could do that, I’d be fine. I’m good to go. Next thing you know, it turns out to be what I was actually doing every day. I love it. It’s my passion.”

Garland Jr.’s favorite item on BaseHit’s menu is the baby back rib slab, but he said it’s the Nashville hot chicken sandwich that has his customers talking. Inspired by a trip to Hattie B’s that came recommended by his sister, the sandwich isn’t exempt from being touched by the base marinade. This time, the secret sauce is stirred and infused into the hot oil, which the chicken is fried in before it’s topped with sweet and creamy coleslaw and held together by a brioche bun. Don’t miss the smoked chicken wings and the brisket, which the Garlands recently added to the menu.

“It feels amazing to have a brick and mortar,” Garland Jr. said. “It’s like a dream come true.”

6606 W. North Ave., 773-417-7970, basehitbbq.com

Other openings and news

LAKEVIEW — Taste of New York, a grab and go-style deli serving New York-style bagels, sandwiches and coffee, will open this spring not far from Wrigley Field for those of you who want to grab a nosh on your way to/from the game. 3268 N. Clark St., tonysbagelsdeli.com

LINCOLN PARK — Yolk is opening its ninth location, serving up brunch, drip coffees, espressos and homemade syrups. 1504 N. Fremont St., 773-382-3448, eatyolk.com

RIVER NORTH — The Smith, an American brasserie, has opened its first Chicago restaurant. The restaurant will have items like a pot of mussels, hot potato chips with blue cheese fondue and skillet-roasted mac and cheese. Other dishes include pasta, steak, fries, fish tacos, prime rib and more. Look out for cocktails like Golden Eye with Aperol, Italian orange brandy, lime, sparkling red wine and rosemary, and Smoke ’Em If You Got ’Em with mezcal, lime juice, chile sauce, grapefruit, soda and a chipotle sugar rim. 400 N. Clark St., 312.312.5100, thesmithrestaurant.com

LOGAN SQUARE — The Old Plank, a Tex-Mex sports bar with an agave-, whiskey- and beer-focused menu, is open all day and for late night bites. The bar and restaurant will also serve Tex-Mex-inspired dishes like tacos, sandwiches, queso and breakfast tacos. 2700 N. Milwaukee Ave., oldplankchicago.com

WEST LOOP — Baobing is open again after a winter hiatus. Don’t miss Taiwanese fried chicken served in a bao bun with pixian (broad bean paste) aioli and pickled vegetables as well as cold treats like Blue Blue Lemon with blueberry swirl soft ice cream, lemon snow ice, candied lemon peel and fresh blueberries. 857 W. Fulton Market, 312-902-3825, baobingchi.com

GOLD COAST — The Albert has a new executive pastry chef. Allison Schroeder, formerly of Bellemore, Sixteen and Girl and the Goat. She will create seasonal pastries, breads, mignardises (tiny pastries and sweets) and desserts. 288 E Ontario St., 312-471-3883, thealbertchicago.com

ICYMI

Closings

RIVER NORTH — Radio Anago is closed. The clubby Japanese-inspired restaurant by Brendan Sodikoff was only open for a year. 226 W. Kinzie St.

EDGEWATER — Little Saigon Baguette is closed. A sign on the window reads “Moving to California. Last days of service May 4 and 5.” 5251 N. Broadway.

