BarVision Teams Up with Twin Peaks to Examine Technologies Impacting the Restaurant Industry

Founder and CEO of revolutionary liquor monitoring solution will speak on “Bar Technologies, Safety and Best Practices” at the Twin Peaks Idea Exchange in Arlington, Texas on June 29

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks is a valued partner of BarVision – the innovator behind the most powerful liquor monitoring solution in the industry – and the two companies are once again teaming up to encourage bar and restaurant employees to take accountability, reduce liquor costs and increase bar profits.

In early 2021, Twin Peaks and BarVision – led by Founder and CEO Joe Nolan – joined forces to implement BarVision’s impactful liquor monitoring solution. Described by Nolan as a “True Solution,” BarVision’s wireless liquor spouts and proprietary data analytics report, are easy to understand and their impactful insights are able to be acted upon to spur further improvements in liquor revenues, profits, bartender tips and more. Among other information reported by BarVision, store management is able to see individual heavy pours, undercharged doubles and cocktails, giveaways and premium substitutions. BarVision’s True Solution has evolved and improved during its collaboration with the Twin Peaks team.

BarVision doesn’t simply share dashboard data with its customers. Rather, it pushes reports containing key metrics, trends and information specific to individual and group bartender pours and postings. However, perhaps the most unique aspect of the BarVision Solution is the emphasis on regular client engagement to review results and steps that can be taken for improving performance. Nolan emphasizes that this interaction and buy-in by its clients, at the C-Suite level, is what makes BarVision a True Solution, thus delivering increased revenues, profits and tips. BarVision’s system also promotes best practice pouring by bartenders.

On June 29, Nolan will speak on “Bar Technologies, Safety and Best Practices” at the Twin Peaks Idea Exchange in Arlington, Texas. The conference is the largest annual gathering for the Twin Peaks family, with attendees ranging from its leadership team to general managers from across the country.

“BarVision is a tool you need if you want to improve your bar operations,” said Twin Peaks Chief Operating Officer Roger Gondek. “From accurately dispensing alcohol to tracking inventory and gathering data about bartender habits, BarVision has transformed the way Twin Peaks operates. We are collecting data we have never had access to before, which helps us drive sales and improve the bar experience. If you serve alcohol, you need BarVision!”

In addition to leading BarVision, Nolan is the founder and CEO of Eagle Energy Systems, which provides facility project and maintenance services throughout North America. Prior to founding BarVision and Eagle Energy Systems, Nolan was a principal in venture capital and an investment banker. Early in his career, he served as a senior manager for PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PwC), one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in the world.

To learn more about BarVision and how its groundbreaking technology improves operational control and increases bar profits, visit barvision.com .

BarVision: Unlock the potential of your bar, one pour at a time.

About BarVision

Founded in 2018, BarVision is a smart pouring bar and restaurant technology that enables bartenders to improve overall sales and operations. Its intelligent wireless liquor spouts match pours to POS systems to identify issues, reduce liquor costs and increase bar profits. By providing precise pouring and real-time data, BarVision is transforming the way bars operate resulting in higher tips for bartenders, better inventory control and higher sales. For more information about BarVision, visit barvision.com .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post BarVision Teams Up with Twin Peaks to Examine Technologies Impacting the Restaurant Industry first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.