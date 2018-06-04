Bartending veteran Brad Bolt to open new neighborhood bar, Neon Wilderness

Wicker Park residents have a new neighborhood bar for a post-commute drink this summer: Veteran bartender Brad Bolt is launching a new spot named Neon Wilderness, expected to open midsummer this year.

Bolt opened and managed the iconic Bar DeVille in Ukrainian Village before it closed in 2017. The cocktail den was known as one of Chicago’s most influential bars and credited with creating a blueprint for other cocktail bars serving serious drinks but low-key vibes. While a new location of Bar DeVille is still in the works, Bolt, Matt Eisler and Kevin Heisner (of management group Heisler Hospitality) pounced on the opportunity to open another concept when the space became available.

At Neon Wilderness, Bolt plans to feature eight cocktails, 15 beers by the can, and a small selection of wines by the glass and Champagne by the bottle, according to a press release.

One drink he plans to have on the menu is the Polish Broadway, an Old-Fashioned made with Zubrowka vodka, a dry, bison grass-flavored vodka.

The bar is named after Nelson Algren’s first collection of short stories — Algren’s memorial fountain is nearby in the triangle formed by the intersection of Division Street, Milwaukee Avenue and Ashland Avenue.

Neon Wilderness will focus heavily on happy hour, with drink specials 5-7 p.m. Bolt hopes it will be a regular haunt for commuters getting off the Blue Line.

1270 N. Milwaukee Ave., neonwildernessbar.com

