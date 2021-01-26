Barrio Queen’s West Side Story!

For the first time, the visionary restaurant owners behind Barrio Queen head to the West side; its first Glendale location is now open

Glendale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The visionary owners behind the popular Barrio Queen restaurant are heading west – with their restaurant, that is. Barrio Queen has officially opened the doors to its first West Valley location. This new Glendale location is just the first of its two planned openings – the second, located in Avondale, will open April 2021. These two restaurants will bring Barrio Queen’s locations in the Valley to seven.

Glendale is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona, with people from all over the country relocating there every day. Glendale is currently Arizona’s sixth largest city, with a population of more than 250,000 residents. Major companies, including Honeywell, Bechtel, Delta Dental, AAA, Coca-Cola, and Conair, call the city home, and Redflex and Lockheed Martin are other notable employers. The Arizona Cardinals have their stadium in Glendale, and the area is also known for Sahuaro Ranch Park, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Both residents and visitors enjoy community activities and destinations such as hiking, horseback riding, golf, museums, an aquatic center, and more.

The Glendale Barrio Queen is located in the old Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery, set near Arrowhead Town Center.

“We had a lot of requests to bring the Barrio to the West side, and after looking for a while, found the perfect spot for our brand at this area of Bell Road. Now people in this area can just drive down the road to visit us,” says Barrio Queen owners Linda Nash and Steven Rosenfield.

Since Barrio Queen aims to be part of the heartbeat of every community in which it resides, each location is designed with its local residents in mind. In fact, local residents are asked for input prior to the renovation plans – which is how the room that previously held the brewing tanks at the location came to be redesigned as a private dining/tequila room.

The location was designed with a similar feel as the other existing five locations – Scottsdale, Gilbert, North Phoenix, Tempe and Queen Creek – but has a new, unique vibe. Other elements of the location include a custom, 5-foot rhinestone sugar skull; two bars; a large outdoor patio; both indoor and outdoor dining; and a Mercado. They have even created a semiprivate boutique bar called “The La Dona” which means “The Most Respected Woman”. As with the brand’s other locations, renowned local Mexican artist Genaro Garcia assisted in the design. His art, as well as art by other local artists, is on display.

“We can’t wait to be part of this new community and look forward to serving the people of the West side with our great Mexican menu, our traditional Mexican culture, and our extensive tequila and mescal list, as well as our craft cocktails.”

Since opening its first location opening (Scottsdale, December 2011), Barrio Queen has garnered numerous awards, including “Top 10 Best Table Side Guacamole” from USA Today, “Best New Restaurants in America” from Esquire’s Restaurants, first place in the nation for best tabletop installations from Table Top Awards, “Best Guacamole” from Travel+Leisure, “Best Tacos in Phoenix“ from 3TV and CBS 5 and “Best of Phoenix Skinny Chola Margarita” from Phoenix New Times.

About Barrio Queen

Barrio Queen was created by owners Linda Nash and Steven Rosenfield to bring authentic Mexican fare and culture to the Valley. In addition to its family recipes, the restaurant is known for its unique drinks and extensive tequila and mezcal menus. Other current locations include: Barrio Queen-Scottsdale, 7114 E. Stetson Drive, Ste. 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85251/480.656.4197 Barrio Queen-Gilbert, Heritage Marketplace, 388 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234/480.634.5025 and Barrio Queen-North Phoenix, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050/480.4667445. For more information, visit Barrio Queen .

Contact:

Joe Patti

JGroup Media

602-697-3004

Joe@JGroupMedia.com

The post Barrio Queen’s West Side Story! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.