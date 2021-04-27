Barrio Queen’s Avondale Location Opening April 27th

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo – and with a new summer menu in the works

Avondale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Residents in Avondale will have a new place to dine as the highly-anticipated Barrio Queen opens its doors at 10455 W. McDowell Road , Avondale, near McDowell Road and N. 10th Avenue on April 27— just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Designed to be neighborhood gathering places, Barrio Queen draws a loyal crowd of enthusiasts ranging from residents to celebrities.

The popular, locally owned restaurant serves authentic Mexican dishes in a lively atmosphere and opened its first Valley location in 2011. It is one of the few Arizona restaurants that continue to open new locations throughout the pandemic.

The Avondale location is custom-built and will offer 6,000 square feet of indoor space, as well as an expansive, 3,095-square-foot covered outdoor patio with an indoor-outdoor fireplace. The restaurant’s design includes a private tequila room and bar with a unique atmosphere for private dining and events. Decor features unique murals and artwork created by Mexican-American artist Gennaro Garcia, custom-designed booths and a tequila bottle wall display.

“Avondale prides itself in the variety of high quality and eclectic dining options that have made us a destination for foodies,” said Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise. “Barrio Queen is definitely among the restaurants that people will seek out. We are so glad to welcome them to Avondale.”

The menu will include Barrio Queen favorites including the multi-award winning, tableside-prepared Barrio Guacamole. This guacamole was awarded “Top 10 Best Table Side Guacamole” from USA Today and “Best Guacamole” from Travel+Leisure. The menu also features traditional Mexican tacos, burritos, tortas, enchiladas and entre?es, such as the award-winning Cochinita Pibil (pork marinated in sour orange and achiote paste, wrapped in a banana leaf and slow-cooked all night, served with pickled red onions, homemade pico de gallo, fresh hand-pressed corn tortillas, Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans). As with Barrio Queen’s other locations, Avondale will offer a unique drink menu, including an extensive list of tequilas and mezcals.

A new summer menu is also in the works and will debut shortly.

Barrio Queen Avondale will offer lunch, happy hour, dinner, catering options and will have a to-go walk-up window.

“We are looking forward to sharing our passion for Mexican food and culture with Avondale. As barrio means ‘neighborhood,’ we are excited to bring our neighborhood to this community,” say owners Linda Nash and Steve Rosenfield.

Barrio Queen has future plans to open other locations around the state, as well as neighboring states.

About Barrio Queen

Barrio Queen was created by owners Linda Nash and Steven Rosenfield to bring to the valley the history and culture of Mexico by serving fresh, authentic cuisine using traditional recipes from barrios of Mexico. In addition to its family recipes, the restaurant is known for its unique drinks and extensive tequila and mezcal menus. For more information and current locations, visit www.barrioqueen.com .

