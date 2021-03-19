Barrio Queen to Open 7th Valley Location in April

Local destination restaurant brings authentic Mexican food to Avondale

Avondale, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The popular, locally-owned restaurant Barrio Queen is growing quickly and will add a new location come April: Avondale. Since opening its first location in 2011, the restaurant has drawn a loyal and enthusiastic audience with its vibrant, authentic Mexican dishes and lively atmosphere. The Avondale location, located at 10455 W. McDowell Road near 10th Avenue, will feature a walk up to-go window and Barrio Queen to Open 7th Valley Location in Apriloffer lunch, happy hour, dinner and catering options.

The new restaurant is custom-built and will offer 6,000 square feet of indoor space, as well as an expansive, 3,095-square-foot covered outdoor patio with an indoor-outdoor fireplace. The restaurant’s design includes a private tequila room and bar with a unique atmosphere for private dining and events. De?cor features unique murals and artwork created by Mexican-American artist Gennaro Garcia, custom-designed booths and a tequila bottle wall display.

The menu will include Barrio Queen favorites including the multi-award winning, tableside-prepared Barrio Guacamole. This guacamole was awarded “Top 10 Best Table Side Guacamole” from USA Today and “Best Guacamole” from Travel+Leisure. The menu also features traditional Mexican tacos, burritos, tortas, enchiladas and entre?es, such as the award-winning Cochinita Pibil (pork marinated in sour orange and achiote paste, wrapped in a banana leaf and slow-cooked all night, served with pickled red onions, homemade pico de gallo, fresh hand-pressed corn tortillas, Mexican-style rice and epazote black beans). As with Barrio Queen’s other locations, Avondale will offer a unique drink menu, including an extensive list of tequilas and mezcals.

“We polled our fan base, and they voted on us opening this location. Avondale is one of the fastest-growing areas in the Southwest Valley,” say owners Linda Nash and Steve Rosenfield. “We are looking forward to sharing our passion for Mexican food and culture with Avondale. As barrio means ‘neighborhood,’ we are excited to bring our neighborhood to this community.”

Barrio Queen has future plans to open other locations around the state, as well as neighboring states.

About Barrio Queen

Barrio Queen was created by owners Linda Nash and Steven Rosenfield to bring to the valley the history and culture of Mexico by serving fresh, authentic cuisine using traditional recipes from barrios of Mexico. In addition to its family recipes, the restaurant is known for its unique drinks and extensive tequila and mezcal menus. For more information and current locations, visit www.barrioqueen.com .

