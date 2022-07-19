Barrio Queen Celebrates National Tequila Day With a Week of Specials and Events Benefiting Phoenix Children’s

The Valley’s popular tequila destination offers a special lineup that kicks off July 24

Valleywide ( RestaurantNews.com ) All the tequila lovers in the Valley will be excited to hear that Barrio Queen is turning #NationalTequilaDay (July 24) into National Tequila Week – plus celebrating for a good cause, with a portion of proceeds from multiple events benefiting Phoenix Children’s. Barrio Queen – the Valley’s go-to for an extensive tequila menu as well as its popular authentic Mexican food – created a special week-long lineup of special themed days at all seven of its locations, so no matter where you are in the Valley, there’s a celebration nearby.

The festivities kick off Sunday, July 24 and will feature daily specials and giveaways from favorite tequila brands. Guests can discover the history of Agave and sample different tequilas paired with the perfect bites.

Barrio Queen created the special week as part of its mission to create togetherness and memories in the communities it is in, as well as its commitment of support for local causes. A longtime supporter of Phoenix Children’s, they earmarked its National Tequila Week as a Giving Week to benefit them, with three of the National Tequila Week programs designated as Phoenix Children’s fundraisers.

Specialty cocktails: All week, a special Cocktail Menu will be available that was created specifically for National Tequila Week. It will feature three specialty margaritas for Phoenix Children’s, where a portion of each purchase benefits them.

Unique art for auction: Each Barrio Queen location is partnering with a different local artist who is painting a 1942 Don Julio tequila bottle with a Phoenix Children’s theme. The bottle will then be on display at its respective location, and guests are invited to come in, view the bottle, and bid on it as part of a silent auction. All proceeds from the silent auction will go to PCH. (Customers must be 21 years of age and can place their bid at BarrioQueen.com )

Cooking class: On Saturday, July 30, Barrio Queen will hold a special all-ages, hands-on cooking class, taught by Barrio Queen’s Head Chef. Perfect for families, it provides a perfect opportunity to gather and create memories. Reservations are required and the class is expected to sell out quickly. Proceeds benefit Phoenix Children’s.

In addition to the Phoenix Children’s fundraisers, Barrio Queen’s weeklong festivities include:

July 24: National Tequila Day

Celebrate National Tequila Day with a Tour of Mexico features!

Sotol Hacienda Blanco • Bacanora Sunora Blanco • Mezcal Yuu Ball Reposado • Tequila

Primavera Reposado 17

July 25: Margarita Monday

Raise a glass to special savings!

$2 off all specialty margaritas

July 26: Teremana Tuesday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s small-batch tequila brand Teremana takes center stage.

Teremana Añejo, $15

People’s Margarita, $13

July 27: Oaxaca Wednesday

Explore the floavors of MEzcal.

Mezcalita, $13

Yuu Ball Mezcal Flight $17

July 28: Taco & Tequila Thursday

Enjoy Patron specials, and pair it with happy hour tacos.

El Ray, $20

Happy Hour Tacos and Tequila Special, $14

July 29: Friday Night Flights

End the work week with Don Julio as the featured tequila.

Margarita Flight, $17

Don Flight, $20

Clase Azul Flight, $60

Teremana, $17

Yuu Ball Flight, $17

Tour of Mexico Flight, $17

July 30: Sonoran Saturday

Featuring Luna Azul.

Luna Azul Jalapeño Margarita Sampling

Outlaw, $14

Sonoran Bacanora, $12

**Plus: Cooking Class Benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital**

Held at Desert Ridge Marketplace from 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Entry donation; reservations required. Tickets available at www.BarrioQueen.com

“We strive to bring the community together and create a family, as well as help families and friends create special memories,” says Chef Julio Mata. “We are excited to celebrate our food and drink culture, and our commitment to the local community in general.”

About Barrio Queen

Barrio Queen brings the history and culture of Mexico to the Valley of the Sun by serving fresh, authentic cuisine using traditional recipes from barrios of Mexico. In addition to its family recipes, the restaurant is known for its unique drinks and extensive tequila and mezcal menus. There are currently seven locations. For more information and current locations, visit www.barrioqueen.com .

Contact:

Joe Patti

JGroup Media

602-697-3004

Joe@JGroupMedia.com

More from Barrio Queen

The post Barrio Queen Celebrates National Tequila Day With a Week of Specials and Events Benefiting Phoenix Children’s first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.